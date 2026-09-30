Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Hims & Hers Class Action Lawsuit-HBSS

Class Period: Aug. 4, 2025 – July 29, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 2, 2026

Visit Hims Investigation Page:

Direct Contact Email: ...

Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895

Hims & Hers Health ($HIMS) Securities Class Action

The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of Hims' repeated assurances that“[w]e have developed and maintain policies and procedures with respect to health information and personal information that we use or disclose in connection with our operations, including the adoption of administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to protect such information.”

The complaint alleges that Hims: (1) shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (2) charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit intake forms, despite telling them that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them[;]” and (3) as a result, would be subject to heightened regulatory scrutiny and likely to incur fees and penalties.

What Drove the $HIMS July 29, 2026 Stock Crash? The FTC and State Lawsuit Breakdown

The securities class action cites the July 29, 2026 federal complaint filed against Hims by the FTC-alongside co-plaintiffs the State of Utah and the County of Los Angeles (representing California).

After an extensive investigation by the Commission, it contends that Hims engaged in:

The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of Hims shares down $4.32 (-14.7%) and erasing over $970 million from the company's market capitalization in a single day.

If you invested in HIMS and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding HIMS should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...