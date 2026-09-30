Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Hims & Hers Class Action Lawsuit-HBSS
Class Period: Aug. 4, 2025 – July 29, 2026
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 2, 2026
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Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895
Hims & Hers Health ($HIMS) Securities Class Action
The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of Hims' repeated assurances that“[w]e have developed and maintain policies and procedures with respect to health information and personal information that we use or disclose in connection with our operations, including the adoption of administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to protect such information.”
The complaint alleges that Hims: (1) shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (2) charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit intake forms, despite telling them that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them[;]” and (3) as a result, would be subject to heightened regulatory scrutiny and likely to incur fees and penalties.
What Drove the $HIMS July 29, 2026 Stock Crash? The FTC and State Lawsuit Breakdown
The securities class action cites the July 29, 2026 federal complaint filed against Hims by the FTC-alongside co-plaintiffs the State of Utah and the County of Los Angeles (representing California).
After an extensive investigation by the Commission, it contends that Hims engaged in:Deceptive Health Data Sharing: Despite extensive marketing campaigns emphasizing strict privacy, discreet telehealth consultations, and data protection, the complaint alleges that Hims surreptitiously shared sensitive user medical conditions and personal health data with third-party advertising giants, including Meta Platforms (Facebook) and Snap, via embedded tracking pixels and customer list matching. Subscription Billing & Cancellation Barriers (ROSCA Violations): The lawsuit accuses Hims of violating the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (ROSCA) by enrolling consumers in recurring subscription models without informed consent. According to regulators, consumers were billed for prescriptions almost immediately upon completing an intake form-long before receiving any consultation with a medical provider-while facing dark patterns and hidden cancellation options designed to prevent subscription termination.
The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of Hims shares down $4.32 (-14.7%) and erasing over $970 million from the company's market capitalization in a single day.“We're focused on whether Hims may have intentionally misled investors about its business practices, including the adequacy of its internal controls, and financial ramifications of the alleged misconduct,” said Reed Kathrein
If you invested in HIMS and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding HIMS should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.
Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...
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