Remee Wire & Cable Upgrades The Broadcast Cabling Network At The Florida Panthers' Amerant Bank Arena

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORIDA, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remee Wire & Cable, a leading manufacturer of electronic and electrical wire and cable, announced the complete overhaul and upgrade of the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers NHL hockey organization. Remee provided the broadcast cable infrastructure that replaced older legacy cabling, enabling the arena to support the bandwidth, connectivity and production demands of today's live sports environment.

Following back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, the Florida Panthers entered a new era both on the ice and inside Amerant Bank Arena. Behind the scenes, that meant addressing a broadcast infrastructure that had served the building for decades but was due for upgrades.

Much of the arena's existing broadcast cabling dated back to the original building and relied heavily on copper coaxial infrastructure. As the Panthers looked toward higher-bandwidth workflows, the organization and its technology partners recognized that the arena needed more than incremental upgrades. It needed a new broadcast backbone, which was supplied by Remee.

The project team undertook a comprehensive modernization of the arena's broadcast cabling infrastructure using Remee Wire & Cable's ClearCastTM and REMFO® products, replacing legacy cabling and creating a fiber-forward system designed to support the Panthers' production needs today while providing flexibility for evolving technologies.

ClearCastTM by Remee 3-Channel Hybrid SMPTE cables and 22AWG 12-Pair Audio cables, along with REMFO® 33-Series Fiber Optic cables, were chosen for their combined ability to provide the bandwidth and flexibility required for modern production environments.

Michael Martin, Chief Technology Officer at Anthony James Partners stated“We chose Remee for this project because they're American made, an American based company that's been around for over 50 years making broadcast cable. It was a standard in the industry from the 1970s.”

“Working hand-in-hand with the consultants, integrators and our distributor partners have made this an awesome project” said John Orona, Business Development Manager at Remee Wire & Cable.

About Remee Wire & Cable

Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable (both copper and fiber optic cable), as well as electrical power cables and hybrid constructions. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company's start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee's engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company's product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The vast selection of standard cable offerings at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.

Remee features quick decision-making, special customer care, and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a wide selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our“dual personality” and the best of both worlds.

For more information about Remee Wire & Cable, please visit Remee's website, or email us at ..., or call 1-800-431-3864.

Press Contact:

Steven Bork

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847-778-6468

The collaboration reflected Remee's broader approach to broadcast infrastructure: working directly with consultants and installers to understand how its products perform not only on a specification sheet, but in the realities of an active installation environment.For more information about this application story, see the: