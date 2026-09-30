Pine Royale Makes History As Florida's First FSGA-Rated Synthetic Green Golf Course

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALLAHAN, Fla., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pine Royale, North Florida's signature outdoor golf and entertainment destination, has officially become the first synthetic green golf course in the Sunshine State to be rated by the Florida State Golf Association (FSGA).

Following official measurements conducted under World Handicap System (WHS) procedures, the par-54 facility now features official Course and Slope Ratings across five tee positions:



Blue Tees: 2,920 Total Yards



Men's Rating: 56.0 / Slope: 82

Women's Rating: 57.8 / Slope: 80

Blue/White Tees: 2,604 Total Yards



Men's Rating: 54.8 / Slope: 77

Women's Rating: 56.8 / Slope: 76

White Tees: 2,384 Total Yards



Men's Rating: 53.8 / Slope: 76

Women's Rating: 56.2 / Slope: 73

White/Red Tees: 2,152 Total Yards



Men's Rating: 53.0 / Slope: 73

Women's Rating: 55.4 / Slope: 72

Red Tees: 1,940 Total Yards



Men's Rating: 52.2 / Slope: 70 Women's Rating: 54.6 / Slope: 71



Golfers playing at Pine Royale can now post scores directly to the Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) to build and maintain an accurate handicap index.

“Serious hobbyists and professional golfers alike no longer have to choose between high-performance, all-weather facilities and fully standardized golf play,” says Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Capital.“At Pine Royale, golfers can benefit from both the integrity of official handicap scoring and the convenience of flawless, year-round playing conditions.”

Pine Royale's specially engineered, next-generation synthetic turf eliminates issues commonly experienced by natural grasses, such as aeration downtime, thatch accumulation, soil compaction, uncooperative weather patterns, and high maintenance costs.

By pairing weatherproof turf with full-course lighting, Pine Royale offers golfers pristine course conditions day or night-no matter the time of the year. Whether golfers are refining their iron play or playing competitive rounds, Pine Royale provides a high-caliber golf experience for all to enjoy.

About Pine Royale: Located in Callahan, Florida, Pine Royale is a high-tech golf and entertainment destination built for casual golfers and competitive players alike. Thanks to its state-of-the-art synthetic turf greens and full-course nighttime lighting, Pine Royale provides consistent, year-round playing conditions for golfers of all handicap levels. As the state's first synthetic green course to receive a rating from the Florida State Golf Association (FSGA), Pine Royale sets a new benchmark for accessible, high-quality, and standardized golf play. DLP Capital debuted Pine Royale, the first phase of the larger Callahan Club & Resort at Jax, in February 2026. For more information or to book a tee time, visit .

About DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital): DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital) is a private real estate investment firm with over $5.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).1 The firm's core focus is investing in, developing, and financing safe, attainable, and thriving multifamily and single-family rental communities for America's working families. DLP Capital sponsors a series of open-ended and closed-ended private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and leverages proprietary platforms and frameworks-including its Elite Execution System-to help clients grow while advancing the firm's mission to build Thriving Communities. Founded in 2006 by Don Wenner in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, DLP Capital is a 14-time Inc. 5000 honoree, most recently in 2026. For more information, visit .

1All figures as of December 31, 2025. AUM is the value of the assets DLP Capital manages, which includes real estate and real-estate-backed loans.

Contact:

Shannon Danford, Sr. Director, Marketing Operations and Events

(407) 267-6300

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at