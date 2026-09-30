UE Electronic Expands Medical And ITE Power Supply Portfolio With 240W Gan USB PD 3.2 Solution
Core Capabilities of the UES240E-SPCZ/UES240F-SPCZ
1. Up to 240W USB PD 3.2 Power Delivery
Compatible with USB PD 3.2 and QC 3.0, the product offers multiple output voltages ranging from 5V to 48V, delivering up to 240W at 48V/5A to accommodate the charging demands of portable equipment.
2. Compact GaN Architecture & Dual Output Configurations
Built with high-efficiency GaN technology, the power supply features a compact design measuring 150 × 73 × 32.5 mm, helping address space constraints in portable equipment. Two output configurations accommodate different integration requirements:
- UES240E-SPCZ: Features a USB Type-C output port for flexible connections with compatible cables. UES240F-SPCZ: Uses a fixed DC output cable for applications requiring a non-detachable connection at the charger end.
3. Medical and ITE Safety Architecture
Engineered with 2 MOPP input-to-output isolation and a touch leakage current of ≤100 μA, the product addresses stringent patient-protection requirements. It complies with IEC 60601-1, IEC/EN 60601-1-11 for home healthcare, and IEC 62368-1. The product also has an IP42 rating and is specified to operate at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters.
Applications in Portable and Mobile Equipment
1. Portable and Home Healthcare Equipment
Potential applications include portable ultrasound systems, patient monitors, point-of-care diagnostic devices, and portable therapeutic equipment.
2. Mobile ITE and Professional Equipment
The USB-C configuration can also power compatible high-performance laptops, mobile workstations, and other battery-powered professional devices requiring high-power USB-C PD charging.
Note: Compatibility is subject to device-specific requirements and validation.
Certification and Market Expansion
Following completion of the relevant safety certifications, the UES240E-SPCZ/UES240F-SPCZ helps medical and ITE OEMs simplify power supply integration and plan for regulatory compliance in their target markets.
The launch further strengthens UE Electronic's presence in the medical, ITE, and high-power USB PD sectors, broadening its portfolio to address diverse customer requirements.
About UE Electronic
Founded in 1989, UE Electronic develops and manufactures reliable power supply solutions for medical, ITE, and industrial applications, serving customers worldwide.
Media Contact
Dongguan Shilong Fuhua Electronic Co., Ltd. (UE Electronic)
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