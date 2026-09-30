(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Crown VCT PLC LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 Total Voting Rights and Capital In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Crown VCT PLC (“the Company”) would like to notify the market of the following: As at 30 September 2026, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:



Class and nominal value of share Total number of shares in issue Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached) Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached Number of voting rights attached to each share Ordinary shares of 1p

520,916,877

45,787,992

475,128,885

1

Ordinary C shares of 1p

128,194,220

- 128,194,220

1

Total

649,111,097 45,787,992

603,323,105

1



The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 September 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850