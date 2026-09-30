Shufti Launches Geolocation Compliance To Close The Gap Between Who A Player Is And Where They Are Allowed To Play

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability combines identity verification, geofencing, and multi-signal geolocation to help operators manage jurisdiction-specific requirements through one compliance workflow

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shufti, a Glocal identity verification and fraud prevention solution provider, has launched Geolocation Compliance for licensed iGaming, sports betting, sweepstakes, and iLottery operators across the US and other regulated markets. The compliance-grade geolocation solution verifies who a player is and establishes where they are permitted to play, using device-level, multi-signal location rather than a network-level IP estimate. It also enables jurisdiction-specific geofencing while keeping identity and location evidence within the same compliance workflow.

In regulated gaming, location is a licensing condition, and every jurisdiction writes the rule differently. Regulators increasingly expect operators to verify a player's location throughout their gaming activity, not just at sign-up.

Pennsylvania requires recurring geolocation checks, rising to every five minutes within a mile of the state border. Michigan requires a geofence that dynamically monitors player location and blocks unauthorized access. New Jersey allows no wager at all if the patron is outside the authorized area.

Ontario requires games to be accessible only within the province, with circumvention actively detected. Brazil requires a check before the first bet and every 30 minutes after, and expects more than an IP lookup.

Operators serving multiple markets usually end up with jurisdiction-specific geofencing configurations, separate location vendors, fragmented records, and manual reconciliation whenever a regulator asks for evidence. The hardest part is the border, where play outside a licensed territory has to be stopped without blocking players who are sitting legitimately inside it.

Shufti Geolocation Compliance addresses this with distance-to-boundary logic that increases the frequency of location checks as a player approaches a licensing boundary, rather than applying the same threshold everywhere. The solution combines multi-signal device location, geofencing, VPN and proxy detection, and anti-spoofing controls, with verification continuing throughout the gaming session. Legitimate players near a border keep playing, while spoofed locations are stopped.

Bonus Read: Explore Shufti's latest iGaming fraud report for a closer look at current fraud patterns and jurisdictional risks across the iGaming sector.

Shufti Geolocation Compliance provides:



Distance-to-boundary logic for adaptive checks only near jurisdictional borders.

Jurisdiction-specific geofencing to support market-level requirements.

Device-level, multi-signal location intelligence beyond network-level IP data.

VPN, proxy, and spoofing detection to identify circumvention attempts.

Continuous session verification rather than a single registration check.

In-house KYC, KYB, and AML capabilities in the same integration.

Lightweight deployment with no app download or browser plugin. A unified compliance record linking identity and location for audit and regulatory review.



Operators contract without exclusivity and pay per verification rather than per location check.

Shufti Geolocation Compliance is available now to licensed and pre-launch operators across the US and other regulated markets, including iGaming, sports betting, iLottery, sweepstakes, and lottery courier, with current deployments in Arizona, Ontario, and Brazil.

To see Geolocation Compliance in action, contact the Shufti team.

About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity verification, fraud prevention, and full compliance lifecycle platform helping businesses meet regulatory obligations across KYC, KYB, AML screening, Transaction Trust Monitoring, and multi-source customer risk assessment. Its fraud prevention stack detects account takeover and multi-accounting using device and behavioral fingerprinting. More than 2,000 businesses across financial services, iGaming, forex, healthcare, and digital platforms trust Shufti for customer onboarding and risk assessment across more than 240 countries and territories.

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"Geolocation has to be precise where the license boundary is close, not simply strict everywhere," said