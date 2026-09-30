Total Voting Rights And Capital
|Class and nominal value of share
|Total number of shares in issue
|Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)
|Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached
|Number of voting rights attached to each share
|Ordinary 1p shares
|441,524,367
|32,370,947
|409,153,420
|1
The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
30 September 2026
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
AlbionVC LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
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