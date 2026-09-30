FCEL ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Fuelcell Energy Investors Of November 10, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
Read Hagens Berman's detailed analysis on the alleged securities fraud surrounding FuelCell Energy's Fit Energy contract.
Key Details
- Class Period: June 24, 2026 – Sept. 1, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 10, 2026 Visit: Direct Contact Email: ... Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895
What is the FuelCell Securities Class Action About?
The lawsuit focuses on whether FuelCell Energy and certain top executives-including CEO Jason B. Few and CFO Michael S. Bishop-violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's manufacturing capacity, production economics, and a major commercial agreement.
Specifically, the action alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants touted a high-profile Capital Equipment Purchase Agreement (CEPA) announced on June 24, 2026, under which FuelCell agreed to supply carbonate fuel cell block systems for up to 380 megawatts (MW) of clean, baseload on-site power for data centers to Fit Energy USA LP (beginning with an initial 30 MW phase). Concurrently, FuelCell capitalized on the market enthusiasm by completing a massive underwritten public offering of over 12 million shares of common stock at $21 per share, raising roughly $245.5 million in net proceeds.
However, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose critical operational realities to investors:
- That FuelCell's actual manufacturing capacity was wholly inadequate to generate the production rates required under the Fit Energy CEPA; That the lagging production volume meant product costs and manufacturing overhead heavily exceeded the contractual pricing, locking the company into severe gross losses; and That the company was tracking multi-million-dollar charges and inventory commitments tied to Phase 0 of the agreement that would decimate its quarterly profitability.
The truth emerged before the market opened on September 2, 2026, when FuelCell reported its fiscal third-quarter 2026 financial results. The company revealed a staggering net loss of $45.3 million and a massive jump in gross losses-driven by $17 million in charges recorded for Phase 0 of the Fit Energy CEPA because current product costs and overhead exceeded contract pricing.
Following these disclosures, the price of FuelCell stock plummeted nearly 16% in a single trading session, severely damaging shareholders.
What Can FuelCell Investors Do?
If you purchased FCEL securities between June 24, 2026, and September 1, 2026, you may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who suffered financial losses to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You do not need to sell your shares to join the class action.
- Click Here To Submit Your Losses Click Here to Discuss Your Legal Rights: Contact Hagens Berman attorneys to learn more about the case, the lead plaintiff timeline, and your options. “We're focused on whether FuelCell may have misled investors about its manufacturing capabilities, as the suit alleges,” said Reed Kathrein
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding FuelCell should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.
Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...
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