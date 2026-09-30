FCEL ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Fuelcell Energy Investors Of November 10, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

What is the FuelCell Securities Class Action About?

The lawsuit focuses on whether FuelCell Energy and certain top executives-including CEO Jason B. Few and CFO Michael S. Bishop-violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's manufacturing capacity, production economics, and a major commercial agreement.

Specifically, the action alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants touted a high-profile Capital Equipment Purchase Agreement (CEPA) announced on June 24, 2026, under which FuelCell agreed to supply carbonate fuel cell block systems for up to 380 megawatts (MW) of clean, baseload on-site power for data centers to Fit Energy USA LP (beginning with an initial 30 MW phase). Concurrently, FuelCell capitalized on the market enthusiasm by completing a massive underwritten public offering of over 12 million shares of common stock at $21 per share, raising roughly $245.5 million in net proceeds.

However, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose critical operational realities to investors:



That FuelCell's actual manufacturing capacity was wholly inadequate to generate the production rates required under the Fit Energy CEPA;

That the lagging production volume meant product costs and manufacturing overhead heavily exceeded the contractual pricing, locking the company into severe gross losses; and That the company was tracking multi-million-dollar charges and inventory commitments tied to Phase 0 of the agreement that would decimate its quarterly profitability.



The truth emerged before the market opened on September 2, 2026, when FuelCell reported its fiscal third-quarter 2026 financial results. The company revealed a staggering net loss of $45.3 million and a massive jump in gross losses-driven by $17 million in charges recorded for Phase 0 of the Fit Energy CEPA because current product costs and overhead exceeded contract pricing.

Following these disclosures, the price of FuelCell stock plummeted nearly 16% in a single trading session, severely damaging shareholders.

What Can FuelCell Investors Do?

If you purchased FCEL securities between June 24, 2026, and September 1, 2026, you may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who suffered financial losses to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You do not need to sell your shares to join the class action.