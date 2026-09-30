Opendoor Women's Recovery Alliance To Host Third Annual Morning Of Hope At Ohio Statehouse

OpenDoor Women's Recovery Alliance assists women in recovery using relationships for support

Dr. Lisa Courtice of United Way of Central Ohio to headline October 9 event celebrating the power of relationships and community in sustained recovery

- Tammy Adler FoellerCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OpenDoor Women's Recovery Alliance will host its Third Annual Morning of Hope on Friday, October 9, 2026, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium, 1 Capitol Square in Columbus. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.Morning of Hope brings together business and community leaders, advocates, volunteers and supporters for a morning focused on a powerful idea: women are more likely to build lasting recovery when they are surrounded by consistent relationships, practical support and community.The event will feature Dr. Lisa Courtice, President and CEO of United Way of Central Ohio. Dr. Courtice is a respected community leader and advocate for collaboration, equity and lasting community impact throughout Central Ohio.“Relationships are the path to sustained recovery,” said Tammy Adler Foeller, founder of OpenDoor Women's Recovery Alliance.“Treatment can begin the healing process, but lasting recovery is built over time when a woman knows there are people who will keep showing up for her. Consistent, healthy relationships create connection, stability and hope; these are the foundations that help women move forward.”OpenDoor is a bridge between treatment and lasting recovery by surrounding women with the relationships and resources they need as they rebuild their lives. Funds raised through Morning of Hope support trauma therapy, volunteer training, participant programming and activities, and the many other needs that reduce long-term barriers to recovery.OpenDoor's impact continues to grow throughout the community. Its 2025 impact report reflects 28 community partners, 70 engaged volunteers and 900 lives impacted, demonstrating the ripple effect sustained recovery can have on women, their families and the broader Central Ohio community.The women in recovery who are Friends of OpenDoor benefit in many ways. Sometimes it is housing assistance, finding a job, managing transportation, or resolving child care issues. Barriers to maintaining life in recovery are reduced.For more information on OpenDoor or to sponsor women in recovery, visit opendoorwomensrecovery.About OpenDoor Women's Recovery AllianceOpenDoor Women's Recovery Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization helping women move from treatment toward lasting recovery by providing consistent relationships, community, practical support and resources that reduce barriers to long-term stability. OpenDoor has witnessed recovery grow stronger when women know they do not have to navigate it alone. Learn more at opendoorwomensrecovery.

Terise Ryan

Valeo Consulting LLC

+1 614-323-7531

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OpenDoor Women's Recovery Alliance to Host Third Annual Morning of Hope at Ohio Statehouse News Provided By Valeo Consulting LLC September 30, 2026, 14:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.