Two-Wheelers Market Expected To Maintain Steady Growth At A 6.2% CAGR Until 2030

Two-Wheelers Market Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Two-Wheelers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The two-wheelers market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by evolving transportation needs and urbanization trends. As cities become more congested and demand for efficient mobility rises, two-wheelers are emerging as a preferred choice for many. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future prospects shaping this sector.

Steady Expansion in the Two-Wheelers Market Size Through 2026

The two-wheelers market has experienced robust expansion, expected to grow from $160.27 billion in 2025 to $170.88 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market's past growth has largely been fueled by urban population increases, heightened mobility needs, and a rising preference for cost-effective personal transportation options. Additionally, two-wheelers are gaining traction in developing nations due to their affordability and efficiency in congested city environments.

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Forecasted Growth and Future Opportunities in the Two-Wheelers Industry

Looking ahead, the two-wheelers market is projected to reach $217.32 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.2%. This anticipated growth is expected to come from heightened demand for electric two-wheelers, expanded battery charging infrastructure, and more widespread adoption of smart connectivity features. Other contributing factors include the use of lightweight materials in vehicle production, increasing need for two-wheelers in commercial delivery services, and a shift toward high-performance and premium models equipped with advanced safety and comfort technologies.

Understanding Two-Wheelers as Efficient Personal and Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers are motorized vehicles designed with two wheels aligned in a row, powered either by internal combustion engines, electric motors, or hybrid systems. They serve as practical transportation solutions, offering high maneuverability and compactness suitable for both personal use and commercial purposes. These vehicles are widely utilized for commuting and short- to medium-distance travel in both urban and rural settings.

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How Rising Traffic Congestion Spurs Demand in the Two-Wheelers Market

One of the primary factors boosting the two-wheelers market is the growing issue of traffic congestion in urban areas. Traffic congestion happens when vehicle numbers surpass road capacity, resulting in slower movement, longer travel times, and increased delays. Rapid urbanization concentrates more people and vehicles on existing roads, worsening this problem. Two-wheelers help alleviate congestion by providing a smaller, more agile mode of transport that can navigate crowded streets more effectively than larger vehicles.

Evidence of Growing Traffic Delays Supporting Two-Wheeler Growth

For example, in August 2024, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), a U.S. government agency under the Department of Transportation, reported that the Travel Time Index (TTI) rose from 1.22 in 2022 to 1.24 in 2023. This increase reflects longer travel delays due to worsening traffic congestion. As a result, the compact nature and convenience of two-wheelers are becoming increasingly attractive to commuters, reinforcing market growth.

Regional Highlights in the Two-Wheelers Market Landscape

In terms of regional performance, North America held the largest share of the two-wheelers market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Two-Wheelers Market Expected to Maintain Steady Growth at a 6.2% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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