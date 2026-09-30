Tangenesis Announces Integration With Meridianlink Collect

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tangenesis, the provider of Weeve, an automated, self-service delinquency platform, announced that it will be integrated with MeridianLink. The integration enables collections teams to operate more efficiently and effectively by delivering highly scalable, automated outreach that empowers account holders to resolve delinquencies quickly and conveniently through digital self-service.“Tangenesis is delighted to partner with MeridianLink,” said David Miller, CEO and founder of Tangenesis.“Our secure, seamless integration with MeridianLink enables financial institutions to modernize collections through Weeve's digital-first engagement platform, automating outreach and giving members convenient self-service options to resolve delinquency through the channels they prefer. By combining Weeve's intelligent collections technology with MeridianLink's powerful Collect platform, we can help financial institutions engage members earlier, improve recovery rates, reduce manual workload for collection teams, and ultimately deliver a better member experience. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with MeridianLink.”MeridianLink powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation.About TangenesisTangenesis is a financial technology and professional services company dedicated to helping credit unions and community financial institutions modernize their technology, streamline operations, and deliver better member experiences. Combining deep financial services expertise with innovative technology, Tangenesis provides strategic consulting, implementation and integration services, as well as Weeve, its digital collections and member engagement platform. Weeve helps financial institutions modernize collections through automated, personalized digital outreach and convenient self-service options designed to engage members earlier, improve recoveries, and reduce the operational burden on collection teams. To learn more, visit Tangenesis.

David Miller

Tangenesis

+1 855-532-8990

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Tangenesis Announces Integration With MeridianLink Collect News Provided By Tangenesis September 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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