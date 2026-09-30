FOMAT Adds First North Carolina Site, Expanding Its Focus On Endocrinology

FOMAT Expands to North Carolina

Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology becomes FOMAT's first North Carolina and endocrinology-focused site, deepening the network's reach in endocrinology research.

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOMAT, an Embedded Research Organization (ERO) focused on expanding access to clinical trials, today announced that Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology has joined its national network of research sites. The Raleigh, North Carolina practice marks FOMAT's first site in the state, and its first site focused specifically on endocrinology.The addition brings FOMAT's network to more than 40 sites nationwide, with locations in states including California, Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico, Texas, Maryland, New Hampshire, and also Washington, D.C. Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology extends that footprint into North Carolina for the first time, while also adding a new layer of clinical depth in endocrine and metabolic disease, an area FOMAT has identified as a growing priority."Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology marks our first site in North Carolina and our first site focused on endocrinology, two important milestones as we continue building our national footprint of more than 40 sites across the country. Endocrinology is a therapeutic area we are actively growing, and the clinical research depth that Dr. Warren-Ulanch and her team, including Trisha Vanderploeg, DNP, bring to Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology makes this addition even more meaningful for our network," said Nicholas Focil, CEO of FOMAT. "As we keep expanding, we are looking for sites that bring both geographic reach and real clinical depth, and Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology brings both."Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology (CCE) was founded in 2008 and has been led by Dr. Julia Warren-Ulanch since she acquired the practice in 2013. Trisha Vanderploeg, DNP in pediatric endocrinology, joined the team in the Fall of 2024 with strong clinical research experience. Together with the other clinicians at CCE, their background spans diabetes, thyroid disorders, and other endocrine conditions, making Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology a strong fit for FOMAT's network."Partnering with FOMAT gives us access to the operational support we need to run clinical research well, so our team can stay focused on what we do best, caring for our patients," said Dr. Warren-Ulanch, board-certified endocrinologist and Medical Director at Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology. "It also means we can offer our patients access to a wider range of clinical trials than we could on our own. For our patients living with diabetes and other endocrine conditions, that can make a real difference in the options available to them."By joining FOMAT, Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology gains access to centralized support across areas such as study startup, regulatory coordination, and patient recruitment, while continuing to operate under its own clinical leadership. This structure allows the practice to take on a broader range of clinical trials without changing how it delivers care day to day. For FOMAT, the partnership reflects a broader strategy of adding sites that combine geographic expansion with specific clinical expertise, rather than growing by location count alone.FOMAT has spent the past several years building a network of sites across the country, with a focus on practices that already have strong relationships with their patients and communities. Rather than opening new research only locations, FOMAT looks for established practices, like Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology, that already have the trust of their patients and simply need the operational infrastructure to take part in clinical research. This approach offers patients opportunities to participate in studies through a physician they already know, in a setting they are already comfortable in, instead of being referred to an unfamiliar research site.For patients in the Raleigh area living with diabetes, thyroid disorders, or other endocrine and metabolic conditions, the partnership means more opportunities to take part in studies evaluating new treatments, often before they are widely available. It also means access to the added monitoring and support that comes with participating in a clinical trial, alongside the ongoing care they already receive from Dr. Warren-Ulanch and her team. As FOMAT continues to grow its network in 2026 and beyond, the organization expects endocrinology to remain one of its key areas of focus, alongside its continued expansion into new states and communities across the country.About FOMAT Medical ResearchFOMAT Medical Research, headquartered in Oxnard, California, is an Embedded Research Organization (ERO) focused on innovating healthcare with high-quality services. With a decade and a half of experience in Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials across a wide variety of therapeutic areas, FOMAT relies on a highly experienced clinical research team to assist Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in reaching their project goals quickly and effectively. FOMAT is a site network of 40+ investigator sites across the U.S., focused on serving diverse and underserved patient populations across multiple therapeutic areas. By collaborating with community-based research physician groups, the company supports inclusive access to Phase I–IV clinical studies, backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and a team of dedicated professionals. For more information, visit fomatmedical.About Creedmoor Centre EndocrinologyFounded in 2008 and led by Dr. Julia Warren-Ulanch since 2013, Creedmoor Centre Endocrinology is a Raleigh, North Carolina practice focused on the diagnosis and treatment of endocrine and metabolic conditions, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, and osteoporosis. Dr. Georgina Polanco, who joined in 2020, is a native Spanish-speaker and assists in providing access to the practice's Latin American patient population. The practice is known for taking time with each patient and building a care plan around their individual needs, with a team of clinicians including Dr. Polanco, Trisha Vanderploeg, four Physician Assistants, and a dietician/Certified Diabetes Educator working together under Dr. Warren-Ulanch's leadership. CCE has long been dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its community. As a provider of endocrinology services, CCE welcomes and cares for patients from a wide range of backgrounds, fostering an environment of compassion, respect, and equitable access to high-quality healthcare and research.

Jonathan Gardow, Vice President, Business Development

FOMAT Medical Research

+1 805-483-1185

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FOMAT Adds First North Carolina Site, Expanding Its Focus on Endocrinology News Provided By FOMAT Medical Research September 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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