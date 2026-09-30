ZUUZ Announces Free Self-Service Trial And Prospect Discovery Challenge

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Free 30-day trial, no credit card needed, plus a separate free Challenge: eligible US companies get $100 if ZUUZ finds fewer than five accepted prospects

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZUUZ today announced a free self-service trial with no credit card needed and the Prospect Discovery Challenge, giving B2B sales teams two ways to uncover buying signals that never reached their CRM. The platform identifies overlooked opportunities in sales conversations and prepares follow-ups and CRM updates for a person to review and approve.Sales reps are on the road, between calls and working to close deals and make quota. Attention is limited. A pricing question goes unanswered, a promised follow-up slips, or a renewal signal gets buried in a long thread. The conversation never reaches the CRM, leaving sales leaders with an incomplete view of the business already in motion.ZUUZ addresses both sides of that problem: finding opportunities in existing conversations and reducing the manual work needed to capture them. It classifies sales email in context, extracts buying signals, drafts replies and prepares structured CRM records. Reps review the work before a reply is sent or an update is written.A 30 day free trial on real sales dataTeams can start a free self-service trial with no credit card needed at . The trial runs for 30 days. They connect Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 through OAuth and link their existing CRM. The trial includes the features available on the selected plan, using the team's own mailbox and CRM data.ZUUZ works with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Attio and Pipedrive. The existing CRM remains the system of record.The Prospect Discovery ChallengeThe Challenge is a separate offer, free to enter and open to eligible US companies. Teams connect their sales inbox and CRM with read-only access for the scan. ZUUZ reviews the previous 90 days of email for prospects with buying signals and no matching opportunity record in the CRM.Each finding identifies the account and buyer, explains the buying signal and includes evidence from the source message. Only prospects the team explicitly accepts count toward the five. If ZUUZ finds fewer than five accepted prospects, it provides $100 through an Amazon gift card, a charitable donation in the company's name or ZUUZ subscription credit, subject to the published terms.Participation includes a 15-minute qualifying call. Eligibility requires at least 100 inbound sales emails per connected mailbox per week, a supported CRM used to record opportunities, and IT approval for the OAuth connection. There is one entry per company. The report includes no forecasts or predicted revenue; dollar values appear only when stated in a conversation. Terms are available at . Amazon is not a sponsor of this promotion.Six modules for everyday sales work- Capture & Qualify. Identifies buying intent in inbound email and attachments, adds company context, prioritizes leads by fit and intent, and prepares CRM records and proposed meeting times for review.- Pipeline & Risk. Tracks deal stages, stakeholders and conversation activity, and flags quiet or stalled deals with an explanation.- Account Management & Renewals. Brings account history, deals, email and renewal status into one view, with early renewal warning signs.- AI Search Agent. Answers questions about accounts and pipeline in plain language through voice or text.- CRM Sync. Synchronizes sales records with supported CRMs, with human approval and an audit trail.- Analytics. Reports sales activity and pipeline figures traceable to their source conversations and CRM records, without forecasts or win probabilities.Supported sources include Outlook and Gmail, LinkedIn messages and CallTrackingMetrics call transcripts. ZUUZ also captures replies from Apollo and Smartlead campaigns.Read and write access through AI assistantsZUUZ offers a remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector with both read and write capabilities, so compatible AI assistants can retrieve sales data and make supported updates in ZUUZ. Users authenticate with OAuth and can ask about deals, accounts and pipeline in plain language. Availability depends on the client, plan and workspace settings. Connection details are available at .Security and customer controlZUUZ connects to mailboxes through OAuth without storing mailbox passwords. Customers can revoke access through their email provider. A classification filter screens messages before sales email reaches the pipeline engine, and the platform records proposed actions and approvals in an audit trail.ZUUZ has completed a SOC 2 Type I examination. Its published data policy states that customer data is not used to train general-purpose or foundational AI models.Customer resultsRA Technologies, a US IT services company, connected ZUUZ to the HubSpot it had run for two years, and ZUUZ surfaced $120,000 in pipeline within 72 hours. ZUUZ identified leads, RFPs and active sales conversations in its mailbox that had never been tracked in its CRM. The figure represents identified pipeline, not closed revenue.AvailabilityThe 30-day free self-service trial is available at , with no credit card needed. Eligible US companies can enter the Prospect Discovery Challenge at .About ZUUZ:ZUUZ helps B2B sales teams find overlooked opportunities in business conversations and keep their existing CRM current. It captures sales signals, prepares follow-ups and proposes CRM updates for human approval. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, ZUUZ works with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Attio and Pipedrive.Business happens in conversations. Not in software.

Avinash Gujje

ZUUZ

+1 858-585-9715

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ZUUZ Announces Free Self-Service Trial and Prospect Discovery Challenge News Provided By ZUUZ September 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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