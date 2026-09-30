Bloomingdale, IL Family Law Attorney Receives Super Lawyers Award For 2027

Bloomingdale Family Law Attorney Named 2027 Super Lawyer

BLOOMINGDALE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices is pleased to share that Attorney Bradley C. Giglio, partner and co-founder of the firm, has been selected for the 2027 Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to less than 5% of all Illinois attorneys. Giglio has held this recognition every year since 2022. The honor reflects his extensive litigation experience and his commitment to client service in family law, criminal defense, and immigration. The award also highlights the firm's long-standing respected reputation throughout the Chicago area since it was first established in 1979.

Drawing on over two decades of trial experience, Attorney Giglio is not afraid to take on difficult cases on behalf of his clients, such as contested orders of protection and contested custody matters. His experience as a Cook County Assistant State's Attorney and having taught on domestic violence and sexual violence has prepared him to help children in need as a Guardian ad Litem appointed by the Courts. He is also an active member of several reputable legal associations, including the DuPage Bar Association, the Kane County Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association, among others.

Super Lawyers nominations are based on peer review and professional achievement. Giglio is not the only attorney at the firm to receive this distinction. Co-founder and managing partner Attorney Steven H. Mevorah has also been recognized as a Super Lawyer in prior years. Together, the pair has helped establish the firm as a trusted resource for individuals and families across the region.

About Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices

At Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices, we handle a wide variety of complex legal issues, including matters of family law, personal injury, criminal defense, immigration law, bankruptcy, and more. From our offices in Lombard, Bloomingdale, and Naperville, we serve clients throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

To learn more about our legal services, visit or call 630-932-9100 to arrange a free initial consultation today.

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Bloomingdale, IL Family Law Attorney Receives Super Lawyers Award for 2027 News Provided By OVC INC September 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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