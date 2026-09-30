Clear Health Centers Introduces Naturopathic Thyroid Care For Salt Lake City

hyperthyroidism

Hypothyroid Treatment

holistic thyroid autoimmune care Utah

Clear Health Centers - a licensed naturopathic practice

Hyperthyroid natural treatment

A root-cause approach to both hypothyroid and hyperthyroid conditions expands the options available to Utah patients

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clear Health Centers has expanded its clinical focus to include structured naturopathic protocols for both underactive and overactive thyroid conditions. Led by Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, the practice now formally addresses hypothyroid treatment in Salt Lake City and hyperthyroid natural treatment in Salt Lake City within a root-cause framework that goes beyond standard thyroid hormone monitoring.An estimated 20 million Americans live with some form of thyroid dysfunction, according to the American Thyroid Association. Approximately 60 percent remain undiagnosed. Among those who do receive a diagnosis and medication, a significant proportion continue to report fatigue, brain fog, weight changes, and mood instability despite lab values that appear controlled. That gap is the clinical territory this practice is designed to serve.Why Standard Thyroid Management Leaves GapsConventional thyroid care centers on TSH, thyroid stimulating hormone, as its primary indicator. TSH is a pituitary signal. It reflects what the brain is asking of the thyroid. It does not directly indicate whether active thyroid hormone is reaching cells, whether conversion from T4 to T3 is functioning normally, or whether an autoimmune process is attacking thyroid tissue.Free T3, the biologically active thyroid hormone, is rarely included in a standard panel. Reverse T3, an inactive metabolite that blocks T3 receptors and creates functional hypothyroidism despite normal TSH values, is almost never tested. Thyroid antibodies, which can be elevated years before TSH shifts, frequently go unordered until disease is well established.The result is a significant number of patients whose thyroid dysfunction is either undetected or inadequately treated because the diagnostic picture is incomplete.Hypothyroid Treatment at Clear Health CentersHypothyroid treatment in Salt Lake City at Clear Health Centers begins with a comprehensive thyroid panel. This includes TSH, free T4, free T3, reverse T3, thyroid peroxidase antibodies, and thyroglobulin antibodies. Nutritional cofactors that directly govern thyroid hormone synthesis and conversion are also assessed, specifically selenium, iron and ferritin, zinc, and vitamin D.Selenium is required by the enzymes that convert T4 to active T3 and that protect thyroid tissue from oxidative damage during hormone production. Ferritin below approximately 70 ng/mL impairs thyroid peroxidase enzyme function even when the complete blood count shows no frank anemia. These deficiencies are common and routinely missed in standard thyroid workups.Where autoimmune thyroid activity is identified, the protocol addresses the immune process directly. This includes investigation of gut permeability, dietary triggers such as gluten, adrenal function, and vitamin D status. Hashimoto's thyroiditis, the autoimmune condition responsible for the majority of hypothyroid cases in the United States, does not resolve through thyroid hormone replacement alone. The immune process driving it requires specific attention.""Normalizing TSH is not the same as restoring thyroid function. One is a lab value. The other is a physiological state. They don't always arrive together.""- Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, Clear Health CentersHyperthyroid Natural Treatment: Addressing the Autoimmune DriverHyperthyroid natural treatment in Salt Lake City addresses a less common but more acutely disruptive end of the thyroid spectrum. The most prevalent cause of hyperthyroidism in the United States is Graves' disease, an autoimmune condition in which thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulins drive continuous overproduction of thyroid hormone. It affects an estimated 0.5 percent of the U.S. population and is considerably more common in women.Conventional management offers three options: antithyroid medications, radioactive iodine ablation, or surgical thyroidectomy. Radioactive iodine, while effective at reducing thyroid activity, results in permanent hypothyroidism in the majority of cases. Patients move from one form of thyroid dysfunction to another.The naturopathic approach focuses on the autoimmune mechanism sustaining Graves' disease rather than solely suppressing thyroid output. Gut repair, selenium support, vitamin D optimization, and stress physiology management are all relevant to reducing autoimmune activity. Specific botanical agents, including bugleweed and lemon balm, have documented mechanisms for reducing thyroid hormone production in mild to moderate hyperthyroidism. These are used within a supervised clinical protocol alongside ongoing monitoring.This approach is not positioned as an alternative to conventional management in severe or acute hyperthyroidism. It is used as a complement to conventional care, and in appropriate early-stage presentations, as a primary naturopathic protocol with close monitoring.The Adrenal Dimension Both Conditions ShareOne of the more consistently overlooked aspects of thyroid management is the relationship between thyroid and adrenal function. The two systems are directly interconnected.Hypothyroidism places increased metabolic demand on adrenal output. Beginning thyroid hormone replacement before assessing adrenal function can worsen overall symptoms by increasing metabolic demand faster than adrenal capacity can support. In hyperthyroidism, sustained sympathetic activation depletes adrenal reserves over time, complicating recovery.Clear Health Centers evaluates adrenal function as a standard component of thyroid assessment. Addressing both systems in the correct sequence produces more durable clinical outcomes than treating the thyroid in isolation.About Clear Health CentersClear Health Centers is a licensed naturopathic practice in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND leads the practice with a clinical focus on root-cause medicine for complex and chronic health conditions. Services include comprehensive thyroid evaluation and management, autoimmune thyroid care, hormonal health, IV nutrient therapy, environmental medicine, and post-viral recovery protocols.The practice accepts new patients and serves individuals across Utah.###Practice: Clear Health CentersPhysician: Dr. Alexander Haskell, NDLocation: Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108Website:Note: This press release is issued for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice.

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Clear Health Centers Introduces Naturopathic Thyroid Care for Salt Lake City News Provided By Digital guider September 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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