Algedonic Demonstrates Runtime Enforcement For Enterprise AI Agents, Opens Early Access

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First public demonstration by Algedonic of agent control enforced at the point of action, shown at The AI Conference 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Algedonic today gave the first public demonstration of its enforcement capability for enterprise AI agents and opened early access to organizations running AI agents in production. The demonstration runs at table 19 in the Innovation Hub at Pier 48 through Oct. 1.Algedonic provides agent discovery and policy enforcement at the point of action. In many deployment configurations, enforcement can operate independently of the agent's own code and can be introduced without requiring changes to agent source code.“Security teams need to know which agents are running, whose authority they carry and whether they can stop an unauthorized action before it executes,” said Sandeep Gopisetty, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Algedonic.“An agent can have valid credentials and still attempt something it has no authority to do. That is why authorization needs to happen at the point of action.”Enterprises are adopting AI agents faster than they can track them, including through vendor copilots, individual team automations, and licensed platforms. Existing access controls are identity-based and so are unable to confirm whether an agent's proposed action is authorized in its current context. The failures do not land only on security teams. They show up as unbudgeted compute, transactions nobody approved, and outages nobody could stop.Industry research points to weak access controls around AI as a broader market problem. IBM and Ponemon reported in the“Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026” that 92% of organizations experiencing an AI-related breach lacked proper AI access controls, and that only 40% of organizations apply access controls to AI models and data at all. Separately, according to Gartner, Inc.,“by 2027, 40% of enterprises will demote or decommission autonomous AI agents due to governance gaps identified only after production incidents occur.”*Early access is open to organizations of 1,000 employees or more running AI agents in production or multi-platform pilots, in multi-cloud or hybrid environments with established platform engineering practices. Participants work directly with Algedonic's engineering team during deployment. Briefings can be requested at algedonic or at table 19. More information is available at .About AlgedonicAlgedonic builds runtime security for enterprise AI agents. The company's technology operates at the infrastructure layer, in the path of the agent's action, so policy can be applied to the action itself, not only to the identity behind it. Algedonic is pre-general-availability and is currently working with early-access and design-partner organizations.Media and Research Attributions:Gartner and IBM are cited as sources of published market research. Neither has reviewed, endorsed or is affiliated with Algedonic or its products.*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Says Applying Uniform Governance Across AI Agents Will Lead to Enterprise AI Agent Failure, May 26, 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.*The data points cited above are sourced from the“Cost of a Data Breach Report 2026”, a benchmark study conducted independently by the Ponemon Institute and analyzed and published by IBM Security. The 2026 report studied real-world breach economics across hundreds of global organizations.

Cher Kieliszewski

Algedonic

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Algedonic Demonstrates Runtime Enforcement for Enterprise AI Agents, Opens Early Access News Provided By Wealth Picture Media September 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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