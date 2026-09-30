Eventmobi Helps Expo Organizers Fight Back Against Unofficial Lead Capture Apps By Expanding Functionality

The new tools are a win-win for exhibitors and show organizers.

Bob Vaez, CEO and Founder of EventMobi

The new export capability surfaces attendee data that standalone badge-scanning apps can't produce, helping organizers protect exhibitor and sponsor revenue.

- Bob Vaez, CEO and Founder of EventMobiTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EventMobi has observed a new wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI) badge-scanning apps that let exhibitors collect contact details outside the event organizer's platform. In response, the company announced a new custom fields capability for its Exhibitor Lead Capture app. The new Lead Capture Export custom fields feature surfaces registration-linked attendee data, such as country, job title, and session attendance, directly in the exhibitors' export.For organizers, that shift carries a cost. When exhibitors capture leads through third-party tools, the activity bypasses the organizer's platform and the sponsorship revenue tied to it. Because the workflow never touches the registration system, organizers often cannot see the revenue they are losing.This enhancement builds on EventMobi's Lead Capture app, which lets exhibitor and sponsor staff scan an attendee's physical badge or digital Event App badge to capture registration-based lead data on the spot. With the new feature, any attendee field collected at registration can be flagged to auto-populate the exhibitor's exported file, so booth staff no longer have to ask attendees to re-supply information the event already has.Every Lead Capture scan resolves against an attendee's actual registration record rather than an optical guess, giving exhibitors information a generic scanner cannot match. That accuracy matters as AI adoption becomes standard practice across events: about half of meeting professionals are now integrating generative AI into the planning and execution of their events, according to American Express Global Business Travel's 2026 Global Meetings and Events Forecast.By exposing engagement and registration data no standalone app can access, EventMobi's Lead Capture gives organizers a reason exhibitors keep buying the show's own solution and protects a resellable revenue line.Lead Capture is built into the same platform organizers already use to run registration, so exhibitor and attendee records live in one place with no duplicate data entry. Exhibitors manage their own booth staff and pull lead exports themselves through a self-service Company Portal, while organizers control which companies get access from a single dashboard.The feature also helps exhibitors identify high-intent attendees by surfacing session attendance and survey responses, a manual capability organizers can run to point sponsors toward the registrants most worth reaching out to."We're on the exhibitor side at 40+ shows a year, so I've felt this problem firsthand. A name and an email isn't a lead. It's a start. Registration data is what turns a badge scan into a follow-up that you can actually follow up on," said Bob Vaez, CEO and Founder of EventMobi.The new Lead Capture Export Custom Fields feature is now available to all EventMobi customers.About EventMobi:EventMobi provides event management software that helps organizations engage audiences through impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Founded in 2010, EventMobi supports more than 30,000 event planners worldwide with a platform that includes event registration, speaker and exhibitor management, onsite badge printing and check-in, and an award-winning mobile event app platform built for elevating engagement and networking at live events. Customers include GE HealthCare, World Health Organization, Dawn, and BDP International.Learn more atContact Information:...

Brandt Krueger

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EventMobi Helps Expo Organizers Fight Back against Unofficial Lead Capture Apps by Expanding Functionality News Provided By EventMobi September 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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