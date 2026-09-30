Lifesecure Emergency Solutions Launches Life-Rescue Line For Overdose And Bleeding Emergencies

New preparedness line adds rescue breathing and NARCAN-ready overdose response to traditional bleeding control for schools, workplaces and first responders.

- David ScottMIDWAY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LifeSecure 's newest product line, Life-RescueTM, combines bleeding control, opioid overdose response and rescue breathing into a single package. The Life-RescueTM line pairs trauma bleeding-control supplies with naloxone-ready overdose response tools, including NARCAN, and rescue breathing equipment.This new collection of products responds to a rising need for overdose preparedness alongside traditional trauma response.Workplace overdose deaths accounted for 8.1% of all occupational injury deaths in 2024, according to the National Safety Council, a trend that has pushed more employers and schools to keep naloxone accessible alongside bleeding-control supplies rather than treating the two as separate categories.“A tourniquet alone can't reverse an overdose, and NARCANalone can't stop a catastrophic bleed. That's why we created the MobileAidLife‐RescueTM line: to bring bleeding control, overdose response, and rescue‐breathing capability together in one organized kit, giving on‐site responders and bystanders immediate access to the tools most likely to save a life before EMS arrives,” says David Scott, Founder & President, LifeSecure Emergency Solutions.The Life-RescueTM line includes four products. The MobileAidLife-RescueTM Response Pack is a compact, standalone pack that can also be added to any existing emergency or first-aid kit. The MobileAidLife-RescueTM Clear-ViewTM OTS Kit and Clear-ViewTM Belt Bag Kit offer lightweight, over-the-shoulder and hands-free on-person carry options, while the MobileAidClear-ViewTM Quick-CaseTM Kit is built to ride on MobileAidClear-ViewTM Easy-RollTM carts and stations.About LifeSecure Emergency Solutions:LifeSecure Emergency Solutions has designed, assembled, and tested emergency preparedness and trauma first aid kits in the U.S. since 2005, helping to secure more than 1.9 million lives with its MobileAid, Unrivaled Survival, and Clear-ViewTM First Aid product lines.The company serves families, workplaces, schools, government agencies, and medical facilities with hand-packed, commercial- and military-grade kits backed by a five-year quality guarantee.LifeSecure is based in Midway, Utah. For more information, visit lifesecure or call (877) 877-5522.

David Scott

LifeSecure

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LifeSecure Emergency Solutions Launches Life-Rescue Line For Overdose and Bleeding Emergencies News Provided By The Loop Marketing Inc September 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Retail



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