.Ppl To Attend Netsapiens Platform User Group Meeting 2026

.ppl Crexendo Partnership

.ppl joins industry leaders to share insights, build connections, and explore what's next

- Joey Lianko, COO & Co-founderMETRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- .ppl Solutions, Inc known as a people first outsourcing and business solutions provider, is set to attend the 2026 NetSapiensPlatform User Group Meeting (UGM), taking place October 26 to 29 at the Marriott Austin Downtown in Austin, Texas.The annual User Group Meeting brings together the NetSapiens Platform Partner Community for learning, networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. The event gives platform users, owners, technical experts, and industry partners an opportunity to explore the latest developments, exchange best practices, connect with key vendors, and discover new ways to scale their success.For, participation in UGM 2026 represents an opportunity to deepen relationships within the NetSapiens ecosystem while continuing to support the technology and communications businesses it serves.Building on a Strong PartnershipSince 2025,.ppl has proudly partnered with Crexendo, providing dedicated outsourcing support for Customer Onboarding, Support and Success, Sales & Marketing, Product, Software Solutions, and Platform Operations teams from the Philippines.The partnership has been built around a shared commitment to exceptional customer experiences, operational excellence, and sustainable business growth. Through the partnership,.ppl has helped strengthen customer engagement and expand the operational capabilities supporting Crexendo's business.“Our partnership with Crexendo has reinforced something we have believed since the beginning: when you put the right people in the right environment, technology becomes even more powerful,” said Tina Medel-Loneza, Chief People Officer of“UGM gives us an opportunity to connect with the people behind the NetSapiens ecosystem, learn from their experiences, and continue building relationships that create value for both our people and our clients.”People at the Center of GrowthFounded in 2023,.ppl was established by leaders with more than 100 years of combined industry experience and a shared belief in creating a different kind of outsourcing organization.The company's approach places people at the center of its operations, from talent attraction and onboarding through development, retention, and even offboarding. This people first philosophy extends to the customer experience, with teams built around the specific expertise and operational requirements of each client..ppl also takes a deliberate approach to building experienced teams that can move quickly and deliver against client requirements. As the company continues to grow, it is expanding its capabilities beyond traditional outsourcing into technology and digital engineering, including software development and AI-enabled solutions.Connecting Technology, Operations, and GrowthThe 2026 UGM agenda include tailored sessions and workshops across technical training, sales, and the broader NetSapiens Platform Partner Community..ppl looks forward to engaging in conversations around how technology, people, and operational expertise can work together to create stronger customer experiences and scalable business models.“Events like UGM are important because growth doesn't happen in isolation,” said Joey Lianko, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of“Our work with Crexendo has shown us the value of combining strong operational execution with the right technology and the right people. Being part of the NetSapiens community gives us another opportunity to learn, share what we're seeing on the ground, and build relationships that can lead to better outcomes for our clients.”Looking AheadAs continues to expand its capabilities and strengthen its partnerships across the technology and communications ecosystem, UGM 2026 provides an important opportunity to connect with industry peers, customers, partners, and technology leaders.The company looks forward to participating in discussions around the future of the NetSapiens platform, sharing operational insights, and exploring new opportunities to support businesses through people powered solutions.About Solutions, Inc.Founded in 2023,.ppl is a people first outsourcing and business solutions provider dedicated to powering businesses and creating exceptional customer experiences.Through tailored front end and back end support solutions,.ppl helps organizations optimize operations, scale efficiently, and achieve sustainable growth.Nurturing a culture of people that supports people is central to the company's philosophy. Its leaders bring more than 100 years of combined industry experience and are committed to developing high performing teams through robust training, workshops, and opportunities for professional growth..ppl works alongside clients as an expert partner throughout their outsourcing journey, helping organizations build the people, processes, and capabilities needed to support their business strategies.

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.ppl to Attend NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting 2026 News Provided By .ppl Solutions, Inc. September 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications



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