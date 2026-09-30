Gujarat Govt Moves To End Use Of Plastic Files, Folders In Offices

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) The Gujarat government has decided to phase out plastic files and folders across its offices, with departments and government institutions shifting to eco-friendly alternatives such as paper, jute and khadi for routine administrative work.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued a circular directing the use of alternatives to plastic stationery in the Gujarat Secretariat, offices of various department heads, state public sector undertakings and corporations, government committees and autonomous bodies, local bodies, government universities and grant-in-aid institutions.

The circular has been issued in accordance with environmental guidelines under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The move aims to reduce plastic waste generated through day-to-day government functioning.

Under the new guidelines, departments and covered institutions will be required to use paper, jute, khadi and other eco-friendly materials instead of plastic files and folders.

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the government had decided to gradually eliminate plastic materials from its functioning and replace them with sustainable alternatives.

“We have decided to gradually eliminate all plastic materials, including plastic files, and replace them with sustainable and eco-friendly materials. Therefore, initially, we have decided to eliminate the use of plastic files and replace them with eco-friendly paper files,” he said.

The government has also made provisions to ensure that plastic stationery already purchased is not wasted. Existing plastic files and folders can continue to be used until the available stock is exhausted.

However, subsequent purchases must use eco-friendly alternatives. Environmental expert Sameer Rami said the decision would also require greater awareness among citizens about reducing plastic consumption.

“The government's decision to ban the use of plastic files is a very good step, and we welcome it. We should reduce the use of plastic as much as possible in our daily lives. When the government itself has taken the initiative to take such a step, it is very important to create awareness among citizens about it,” Rami said.

The government's decision will cover administrative stationery used across a wide network of departments, offices and institutions, effectively bringing routine government paperwork under the shift towards alternatives to plastic.

The phased approach will allow existing stocks to be used while ensuring that future procurement moves towards materials considered more environmentally friendly.