Mizoram Destroys Seized Drugs Worth Over Rs 11.82 Crore In Aizawl

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Sep 30 (IANS) Mizoram on Wednesday destroyed seized narcotic substances worth more than Rs 11.82 crore in Aizawl as part of the state's intensified crackdown on drug trafficking, officials said.

An official said that the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department destroyed the seized drugs at Bethani Multipurpose Farm, Phunchawng, following disposal of cases before the courts and in accordance with Section 51A of the Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the NDPS (Seizure, Storage, Sampling and Disposal) Rules, 2022.

The destruction included 5.356 kg of heroin, 19.430 kg of ganja, 1.985 kg of methamphetamine tablets, 89.9 kg of codeine-based cough syrup, 0.418 kg of alprazolam, 0.04 kg of nitrazepam and 6.830 kg of opium, with a combined estimated value of Rs 11,82,13,173. The substances came from 106 cases that had already been disposed of by courts.

The national campaign has also placed particular emphasis on the Northeast frontier.

Recent operations by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have resulted in major methamphetamine tablet seizures in Mizoram, including 15 kg in July and 20 kg in August on the Aizawl–Champhai route, with investigators indicating that the consignments had entered Mizoram from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar–Champhai sector.

According to the official, Mizoram has simultaneously strengthened its state-level response. On September 28, the state launched the State Action Plan to Combat Drug Menace 2026-2029, while Tlangmawi in Khawzawl district was declared Mizoram's first drug-free village.

Commissioner of Excise and Narcotics Z. Lalhmangaiha said the destruction reflected cooperation among the Mizoram Police, Central YMA, voluntary organisations and other agencies, while calling for continued public support in strengthening the fight against drugs.

Mizoram and Manipur have emerged as major drug-trafficking corridors in the Northeast because of their long and porous international borders with Myanmar and their proximity to the Golden Triangle, one of the world's major illicit narcotics-producing regions. Six districts of Mizoram and five districts of Manipur share around 910 km of unfenced international border with Myanmar.

The highly addictive methamphetamine tablets (also called Yaba tablet or party tablet) contain a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine and are misused as high-dosage drugs in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries, besides India, while various types of cough syrups containing Codeine Phosphate are used as common drugs illegally in Bangladesh. This drug is banned in India.

Besides the methamphetamine tablets, heroin and other narcotic substances are smuggled from Myanmar through Mizoram and transported to other parts of India and abroad through clandestine routes.