Kasaragod: Two Stray Dogs Charge At Four-Year-Old Boy! Read Details

Kasaragod: Two stray dogs tried to attack a little boy while he was standing in the sit-out of his house in Uppala. The scary incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Nasser's residence in Bappayathotti. The CCTV footage of the terrifying moment has now surfaced online.

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The four-year-old boy was just standing outside when two stray dogs suddenly rushed towards him and started barking aggressively. The little boy got extremely scared and started screaming. The dogs entered the sit-out area, and the panicked child could not even open the front door to run inside. The mother rushed to the spot after she heard her son crying and banging on the door. The stray dogs ran away by the time she came out.

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Local residents complain that the stray dog menace is getting out of hand in the area. The locals are now planning to hold a strong protest at the panchayat office after this shocking attack on the little boy.