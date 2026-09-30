Graniteshares Readies To Launch 2X Long Anthropic ETF (AIL)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Proposed AIL ETF would provide 2x daily long exposure to Anthropic, pending its IPO and SEC effectiveness NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --GraniteShares, a leading provider of leveraged and inverse ETFs, is preparing to launch the GraniteShares 2x Long Anthropic Daily ETF (Ticker: AIL), a proposed exchange-traded fund offering amplified long exposure to Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude. Once effective, AIL will seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to 200% of Anthropic's daily performance. The fund is expected to begin trading shortly after Anthropic completes its initial public offering (IPO) and its shares begin trading, subject to SEC approval. AIL is part of GraniteShares' continued expansion of its single-stock ETF lineup, giving traders a focused tool to take a leveraged long position on a single underlying company. Proposed GraniteShares Anthropic ETF

ETF Ticker Investment Objective GraniteShares 2x Long Anthropic Daily ETF AIL Seeks 200% of the daily performance of Anthropic

AIL is expected to use derivatives and other financial instruments to pursue its daily investment objective. The fund is designed to seek its investment objective on a single day. Because the fund resets daily and due to the effects of compounding, its returns over periods longer than one day can differ significantly from 200% of Anthropic's return over the same period, particularly during periods of market volatility.

“Anthropic has quickly established itself as a major player in artificial intelligence, making it a company that investors and traders are watching closely,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares.“With AIL, we are looking to give investors a way to participate in the Anthropic story with 2x daily leveraged exposure from the first days of public trading.”

Anthropic and the ETF

Anthropic is an artificial intelligence company known for developing AI systems and the Claude family of models. The company has attracted significant attention within the rapidly developing artificial intelligence sector.

Anthropic has not yet completed a public offering. The timing and terms of any potential initial public offering (IPO), including whether an IPO will occur, remain subject to change. The proposed AIL ETF is contingent upon Anthropic becoming publicly traded and meeting the applicable conditions required for the fund to commence operations. GraniteShares is not affiliated with Anthropic.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares, headquartered in New York City, creates and manages ETFs across U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian exchanges. Founded in 2016 by Will Rhind, the firm managed $14.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, with products spanning leveraged single-stock ETFs, YieldBOOST income ETFs, autocallable ETFs, gold, commodities, and core equity strategies.

Media ContactGraniteShares, Inc.250 Broadway, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10007Phone: (844) 476-8747Email:...eb: graniteshares

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