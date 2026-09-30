Bengaluru: GBA Reclaims Encroached Government Land Worth Rs 100 Crore

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has cleared and reclaimed 3 acres and 13 guntas of encroached government land, estimated to be worth around Rs 100 crore, in Bengaluru's South Zone. The prime property is located in Survey No. 73 of Sarakki village. The government had originally allotted the land to the State Agricultural Marketing Department for the APMC fruits and vegetables division. However, the APMC did not utilise the property, following which the government cancelled the allotment. On September 3, the government officially handed over the land to the GBA for the construction of its new head office.

Civic Body Launches Drive To Clear Encroachments

Following the handover, the civic body commissioner directed officials to clear the encroachments from the property on Tuesday. Planning Division Executive Engineer Mahantesh led a special team to inspect the site and initiate the clearance drive.

The team deployed JCB machines to remove unauthorised sheds and other illegal structures that had come up on the government property.

Notices Issued To Vacate Illegal Structures

Officials also found unauthorised structures on another portion of the same survey number. The occupants were directed to vacate the civic body's land immediately.

GBA Commissioner K.N. Ramesh warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to encroach on the property again. The civic body has maintained that the land will be used for the proposed GBA head office.