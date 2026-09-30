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Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To ADEX 2026 And Securex Caspian Exhibitions With First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)


2026-09-30 10:47:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment, with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, has been published on his social media pages.

The post reads:

"The 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2026) and the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian) were held at the Baku Expo Center.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the exhibitions."

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Trend News Agency

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