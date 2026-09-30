Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To ADEX 2026 And Securex Caspian Exhibitions With First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)
The post reads:
"The 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX 2026) and the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian) were held at the Baku Expo Center.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the exhibitions."
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