Federal Court Rules Rentengine Gained Access To Showmojo And Tenant Turner Leasing Platforms Through“Fraud In The Factum”



Court orders all of ShowMojo's claims against RentEngine to proceed in arbitration. Court's injunction keeping RentEngine from password-protected areas of ShowMojo and Tenant Turner remains in place.

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShowMojo, LLC and Tenant Turner, Inc., providers of leasing and showing software for property managers across the United States, today addressed a September 15, 2026 Order by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in their lawsuit against Threshold Technology, LLC, d/b/a RentEngine, and its CEO, Alexander Stringfellow.

In deciding RentEngine's motion to compel arbitration, the Court ruled that RentEngine had obtained access to ShowMojo through "fraud in the factum,” in that RentEngine obtained ShowMojo's assent deceptively, by posing as an ordinary user when it was in fact a competitor.

The Court ordered ShowMojo's claims, including liability and damages, to proceed in arbitration and stayed Tenant Turner's claims in federal court.

Background

ShowMojo and Tenant Turner filed suit in May 2025 after concluding that RentEngine, a direct competitor, had fraudulently obtained access to password-protected portions of both platforms.

The companies allege that RentEngine instructed certain customers to create RentEngine-controlled user accounts within their existing accounts and then used those accounts to access password-protected portions of the platforms for competitive purposes.

The companies' investigation has not identified instances of RentEngine gaining access to other customers' account data.

In August 2025, the Court entered a preliminary injunction prohibiting RentEngine from directly or indirectly accessing password-protected areas of the ShowMojo and Tenant Turner platforms.

The Court's Ruling

In deciding RentEngine's motion to compel arbitration, the Court ruled that RentEngine's conduct constituted“fraud in the factum.” The Court ordered ShowMojo's claims to proceed in arbitration and stayed Tenant Turner's claims in federal court. The Court's findings were made for purposes of deciding the arbitration question. The underlying claims, including liability and damages, have not yet been decided.

What Happens Next

ShowMojo will present the evidence supporting its claims in arbitration and seek all available remedies. Tenant Turner's claims remain pending in federal court and are stayed pending the results of the arbitration. The Court's preliminary injunction remains in place.

The case is ShowMojo, LLC and Tenant Turner, Inc. v. Threshold Technology, LLC d/b/a RentEngine and Alexander Stringfellow, Case No. 1:25-cv-22939-RKA (S.D. Fla.). The complaint and the Court's Order are publicly available through the federal court's PACER system.

About ShowMojo

ShowMojo automates the entire leasing experience for property managers, owners, and leasing agents, from scheduling and showings to prospect screening and follow-up. With secure self-showings, customizable workflows, and detailed reporting, the platform saves time and reduces vacancies. Now, ShowMojo's award-winning AI virtual agent and AI outbound agent streamline an already automated leasing journey, engaging prospects around the clock. Learn more at hello.showmojo.com.

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner helps residential property managers across the U.S. fill vacancies faster with less effort. From pre-qualification to scheduling showings and managing communications, Tenant Turner delivers modern, easy-to-use tools that save time and reduce admin burden. Now, an AI-powered virtual agent builds on that proven platform, giving prospects instant answers around the clock without adding work for leasing teams. Learn more at tenantturner.com.

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