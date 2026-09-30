Unlocking PTSD: From Single Cells To Improved Therapeutics
New York, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientists are uncovering PTSD at a level of detail never before possible. Using cutting-edge technologies that examine individual brain cells and the three-dimensional organization of DNA, researchers are uncovering how trauma reshapes the brain, revealing new biological targets that could lead to more effective and personalized treatments for people living with PTSD.Join us on October 13, 2026, at 2pm ET for a free webinar,“ Unlocking PTSD: From Single Cells to Improved Therapeutics
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About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $487 million to fund more than 5,900 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.
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