Unlocking PTSD: From Single Cells To Improved Therapeutics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Meet the Scientist Webinar

New York, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientists are uncovering PTSD at a level of detail never before possible. Using cutting-edge technologies that examine individual brain cells and the three-dimensional organization of DNA, researchers are uncovering how trauma reshapes the brain, revealing new biological targets that could lead to more effective and personalized treatments for people living with PTSD.

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About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $487 million to fund more than 5,900 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy®-nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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CONTACT: Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255...