Middle East & Africa Lightweight Materials Market Outlook To 2031 Market To Exceed USD 17.70 Billion As Evs, Smart Cities, And Aerospace Drive Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Direct sourcing, recyclable aluminum alloys and targeted industrial applications can lower lifecycle costs, strengthen supply reliability and boost efficiency

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Light Weight Material Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa lightweight materials market is expanding rapidly as governments and industries invest in economic diversification, advanced manufacturing, sustainable infrastructure, and energy efficiency. Demand for aluminum, high-strength steel, magnesium, composites, and polymers is increasing across the automotive, aerospace, construction, renewable energy, marine, and transportation sectors.

According to the research report, the market is expected to exceed USD 17.70 billion by 2031.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Egypt are among the countries supporting market development through industrial strategies, infrastructure programs, and environmental regulations. Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE's Green Economy Initiative are encouraging investment in sustainable technologies, localized manufacturing, smart cities, electric mobility, and low-carbon materials.

Automotive manufacturers are adopting lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, enhance vehicle performance, and extend electric vehicle battery range. The growth of regional vehicle production and assembly operations is increasing demand for aluminum alloys, high-strength steel, engineered polymers, and composites across body structures, powertrain systems, interiors, and other components.

The aerospace and defense industries are also contributing significantly to market growth. Airlines, aircraft manufacturers, defense organizations, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers require materials with a high strength-to-weight ratio, durability, and resistance to demanding operating conditions. Advanced alloys and composites support lower fuel consumption, improved aircraft efficiency, and compliance with international safety and environmental standards.

Major construction and infrastructure developments, including NEOM, Qiddiya, the Red Sea Development, airport expansions, railway systems, commercial projects, and sustainable urban communities, are creating further opportunities. Lightweight composites, modular panels, structural foams, and aluminum alloys are increasingly used in facades, bridges, public infrastructure, and energy-efficient buildings. Their thermal performance, corrosion resistance, design flexibility, and ability to reduce construction time are particularly valuable in hot, coastal, and arid environments.

Key Market Drivers



Infrastructure and construction development: Large-scale investment in airports, rail networks, smart cities, commercial buildings, and public infrastructure is increasing demand for durable lightweight materials. Green building codes and sustainability requirements are also supporting the adoption of recyclable and energy-efficient solutions.

Aerospace and defense investment: Fleet expansion, defense modernization, and growing maintenance activity are strengthening demand for advanced composites and metal alloys used in aircraft, defense systems, and aviation infrastructure.

Automotive manufacturing and electrification: Expanding production capacity and rising interest in electric and hybrid vehicles are encouraging manufacturers to reduce vehicle weight while improving battery efficiency, driving range, and emissions performance. Renewable energy expansion: Investment in solar and wind projects is supporting the use of lightweight materials in turbine blades, solar frames, and supporting structures.

Market Challenges



Limited local manufacturing capabilities: Many countries continue to depend on imported high-quality alloys and composites. This reliance can increase procurement costs, extend lead times, and expose projects to supply chain disruption. Limited research capacity and shortages of skilled workers also constrain market scalability. High material and processing costs: Advanced lightweight materials often require specialized equipment, technical expertise, and additional capital investment. These costs can limit adoption among smaller manufacturers and price-sensitive industries.

Market Trends



Increasing use of aluminum alloys: Aluminum remains a leading material because of its corrosion resistance, thermal stability, recyclability, availability, and suitability for construction, transportation, and industrial applications.

Selective adoption of composites: Composite use is growing in aerospace, defense, automotive, and wind energy applications where performance advantages justify higher procurement and processing costs. Advanced manufacturing technologies: Additive manufacturing, composite molding, and recyclable polymer technologies are helping regional producers improve material performance, reduce costs, and strengthen localized supply chains.

Metal alloys represent the leading material segment because they combine strength, cost-effectiveness, availability, recyclability, and resistance to challenging environmental conditions. Aluminum alloys and high-strength steel are widely used in infrastructure, transportation, oil and gas equipment, aviation facilities, and industrial projects. Compared with advanced composites, metal alloys benefit from established supply networks and broader regional processing and repair capabilities.

Automotive is the largest application segment, supported by growing vehicle production in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Egypt. Manufacturers are increasing their use of lightweight materials to meet efficiency standards, support electrification, reduce CO2 emissions, and deliver competitive vehicle performance.

Direct distribution is the leading sales channel because automotive manufacturers, aerospace companies, construction contractors, and other large industrial buyers require consistent quality, reliable supply, technical support, and materials customized to project specifications. Direct procurement also supports long-term agreements, improved cost control, joint material development, and after-sales assistance.

Saudi Arabia leads the regional lightweight materials market as Vision 2030 accelerates investment across automotive manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, and construction. Projects including NEOM, Qiddiya, and the Red Sea Development are increasing demand for advanced materials that reduce structural loads, improve thermal efficiency, and support faster construction. Government incentives, industrial zones, research partnerships, and foreign investment are also helping develop a stronger domestic materials supply network.

Report Scope



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

Market Segmentation



By type: Metal Alloys, Composites, and Polymers

By application: Automotive, Aviation, Marine, Wind Energy, and Others, including Transportation, Packaging, and Other Engineered Goods By distribution channel: Direct and Indirect

The report evaluates market value, forecasts, segment performance, industry drivers, challenges, on-going trends, leading companies, and strategic recommendations for participants in the Middle East and Africa lightweight materials market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts' Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerations

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic / Demographic Snapshot

6. Middle East & Africa Lightweight Materials Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

6.6. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Lightweight Materials Market Outlook

6.6.1. Market Size by Value and Forecast by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel

6.7. Saudi Arabia Lightweight Materials Market Outlook

6.7.1. Market Size by Value and Forecast by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel

6.8. South Africa Lightweight Materials Market Outlook

6.8.1. Market Size by Value and Forecast by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

7.3. Porter's Five Forces

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company Profile Framework: Company Snapshot, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Geographic Insights, Business Segment & Performance, Product Portfolio, Key Executives, and Strategic Moves & Developments

7.4.2. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

7.4.3. SGL Carbon SE

7.4.4. Solvay NV/SA

7.4.5. Norsk Hydro ASA

7.4.6. Toray Industries, Inc.

7.4.7. Hexcel Corporation

8. Strategic Recommendations

9. Annexure

9.1. FAQs

9.2. Notes

9.3. Related Reports

List of Figures [9]

List of Tables [18]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900