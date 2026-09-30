HONA Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Honeywell Aerospace Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street reassessment: analysts modeled $684 million in second quarter net income, but Honeywell Aerospace reported $256 million and cut full-year guidance, and HONA shares fell sharply

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Second quarter net income of $256 million landed roughly $428 million below the $684 million consensus figure, adjusted earnings per share fell 32% year over year, and net income declined 70%. From $203.64 on August 5, 2026, HONA closed at $156.47 on August 6, 2026, a decline of $47.17 per share, or roughly 23%. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is November 23, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

Sell-side models heading into the spin-off were anchored to the standalone outlook management presented on June 3, 2026: organic sales growth of 7% to 9% and adjusted EBIT of $4.65 billion to $4.75 billion, on a fiscal 2025 base of $17.4 billion in net sales and $4.3 billion in adjusted EBIT. Coverage indicated that supplier and internal constraints were understood as industry-wide and manageable. The lawsuit contends that investors and analysts were not told that a small group of constrained suppliers, later identified as roughly 2% of a base exceeding 3,000 production suppliers, could potentially gate hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue output.

Analyst Coverage Timeline



June 3, 2026: standalone guidance of 7% to 9% organic growth and $4.65 billion to $4.75 billion adjusted EBIT anchored pre-spin models.

June 29, 2026: shares began trading under the ticker HONA following completion of the separation from Honeywell International.

August 5, 2026: reported net income of $256 million missed the $684 million consensus figure; adjusted EPS fell 32%.

August 5, 2026: full-year adjusted EBIT growth guidance was reduced from 7%-10% to flat-to-3%, and organic growth guidance from 7%-9% to 4%-5%.

August 6, 2026: HONA closed at $156.47, down $47.17 or 23.16%, on unusually heavy trading volume. September 1, 2026: the Justice Department announced a $2,042,518 False Claims Act settlement over cybersecurity requirements in a Department of Defense contract; shares fell $3.87, or 2.45%, to $154.24.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

The action alleges that expectations priced into HONA were built on statements that omitted the concentration risk in a handful of constrained suppliers and an unresolved government contracting exposure.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Here, consensus modeled $684 million in quarterly net income against a reported $256 million, and the complaint alleges the gap traces to risks shareholders were never told about." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until November 23, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HONA Lawsuit

Q: What is the HONA lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 23, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did HONA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $47.17 per share, or about 23.16%, to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026. Shares fell another approximate $3.87 per share, or roughly 2.45%, to $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HONA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Honeywell Aerospace Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the resilience of its supply base, the disproportionate impact a small percentage of constrained suppliers had on sales and profitability, and an undisclosed investigation into potential False Claims Act violations for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts during the Class Period. When these matters were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do HONA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my HONA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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