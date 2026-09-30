Mexico Construction And Demolition Waste Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 AI Sorting And Regulation Unlock Circular Economy Investment

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Construction Demolition Waste Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Material, Source, Service, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico construction demolition waste recycling market reached USD 116,063 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 163,026.6 million by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.73% during 2026-2034, supported by environmental regulations, growing sustainability commitments, economic benefits from material recovery, and advances in waste processing technologies.

Mexico Construction Demolition Waste Recycling Market Overview

Government regulations encouraging mandatory recycling practices are strengthening demand across Mexico. Construction companies are also increasing their use of recycling services to reduce landfill disposal, comply with environmental requirements, and support corporate sustainability targets. Rising raw material prices further improve the economic case for recovering concrete, metals, wood, asphalt, bricks, and other reusable construction materials.

Recycling can lower disposal expenses, reduce dependence on virgin raw materials, and create additional value from recovered resources. These advantages are making waste management an increasingly important part of construction, demolition, and renovation planning. Demand is also benefiting from green building projects and environmental certification programs that encourage or require the use of recycled materials.

Key Market Drivers and Trends



Environmental regulation: Government policies focused on landfill reduction, waste diversion, and sustainable construction are encouraging companies to adopt formal recycling practices.

Economic benefits: Lower disposal costs, material recovery, and reduced purchases of new raw materials are supporting investment in recycling operations.

Technology adoption: Automated sorting systems, advanced crushing equipment, artificial intelligence-based machinery, and machine learning tools are improving material identification, processing speed, and recovery rates.

Circular economy strategies: Construction companies are incorporating recovered materials into new projects, strengthening circular supply chains and secondary material markets. Digital traceability: Blockchain technologies and other tracking platforms are emerging as tools for material certification, reporting, and supply chain transparency.

Waste management companies and specialized recycling facilities are expanding processing capacity and forming strategic relationships with construction businesses. Competitive strategies increasingly focus on technology development, integrated collection and processing services, and reliable access to markets for recovered materials.

Economic Benefits and Resource Recovery

The financial advantages of recycling remain central to Mexico construction demolition waste recycling market growth. Recovering usable materials can reduce landfill fees and help construction companies manage exposure to fluctuating commodity prices. Recycling activity also supports employment across collection, sorting, processing, logistics, and secondary material distribution.

On January 25, 2023, Cemex launched Regenera, a global waste management business that processes municipal, industrial, construction, demolition, and excavation waste across its operating markets, including Mexico. Regenera manages nearly 2 million tons of waste annually in Mexico and processes more than 80% of urban solid waste in cities such as Queretaro. This initiative demonstrates the growing role of large-scale waste management platforms in supporting sustainable construction and resource recovery.

Technological Advancements in Recycling

Improved sorting, crushing, and material processing systems are expanding the range of construction waste that can be recovered profitably. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping operators improve sorting accuracy, monitor material flows, reduce labor requirements, and increase processing efficiency. Waste-to-energy technologies are also creating additional pathways for materials that cannot be reused through conventional recycling.

On February 15, 2023, Ternium announced plans for a 2.6-million-tons-per-year electric arc furnace steel mill in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, with operations expected to begin in the first half of 2026. The project includes a 2.1-million-tons-per-year direct reduced iron module with carbon capture capabilities and future hydrogen readiness. Increased electric arc furnace capacity can support demand for ferrous scrap and strengthen circular material flows within Mexico's construction supply chain.

Market Segmentation

The Mexico construction demolition waste recycling market report analyzes trends and forecasts for 2026-2034 across material, source, service, and region.



By material: Concrete and gravel, bricks and ceramics, asphalt and tar, timber and wood products, metals, and others.

By source: Demolition, construction, and renovation.

By service: Disposal and collection. By region: Northern Mexico, Central Mexico, Southern Mexico, and other markets.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes major waste management companies and specialized recycling facilities. Participants are investing in processing capacity, automated equipment, resource recovery technologies, and strategic partnerships with construction companies. The competitive analysis covers market structure, key player positioning, successful business strategies, company benchmarking, and profiles of major industry participants.

Market Outlook

High upfront investment requirements and uneven recycling infrastructure remain important challenges. However, continued urbanization, government sustainability programs, technological innovation, and stronger secondary markets for recovered materials are expected to create substantial opportunities. As construction companies prioritize cost control and environmental performance, recycling is likely to become more deeply integrated into project planning and material procurement across Mexico.

Key Attributes

