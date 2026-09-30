AARD Investor Notice: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors In Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AARD) To Filing Of Securities Fraud Class Action, Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

What is the Lawsuit About?

The complaint alleges that Aardvark Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule therapies targeting bitter taste receptors (TAS2Rs) such as ARD-101 for the treatment of hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose critical information.

Specifically, the action points out that the offering documents and defendants failed to disclose:

The Truth Emerges: Voluntarily Pause and FDA Clinical Hold

Hagens Berman's Investigation

What Can Aardvark Investors Do?

If you are a class member who suffered losses on Aardvark securities, you have until October 13, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. The firm welcomes AARD investors to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights and potential recovery options.



Submit Your Information to Hagens Berman Contact an Attorney: ...

844-916-0895

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the firm's Aardvark investigation, read more )

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Aardvark Therapeutics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

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About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

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