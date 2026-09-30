Canada Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 Market Set For 6.7% CAGR To US$960.9 Million As Charging Infrastructure And Hybrid Demand Expand

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Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canada's electric vehicles market is forecast to grow by 6.9% annually to reach US$740.2 million in 2026. After recording a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2030. Market value is projected to rise from US$692.2 million in 2025 to approximately US$960.9 million by 2030.

Growth in the Canada electric vehicle market is increasingly influenced by vehicle affordability, charging accessibility, domestic manufacturing, trade-aligned sourcing, and changing consumer preferences. The transition from broad adoption incentives to a more selective policy framework is expected to create opportunities for automakers offering competitively priced battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid models.

Key Canada Electric Vehicle Market Trends



Affordability-led EV policy: Canada's Electric Vehicle Affordability Program provides purchase or lease support for eligible battery-electric, fuel-cell, and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Eligibility is linked to vehicles manufactured in Canada or countries with free-trade agreements with Canada, while Canadian-made EVs are exempt from the transaction value cap. This approach supports consumer adoption while strengthening domestic automotive production and employment.

National charging infrastructure expansion: Federal funding for more than 8,000 chargers through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program is supporting deployment across cities, highways, workplaces, multi-unit residential properties, and underserved regions. Reliable charging access is particularly important because of Canada's long travel distances, winter conditions, rural mobility requirements, and regional differences in EV adoption.

Growing relevance of hybrid technologies: Canadian consumers are taking a more cautious approach to electrification. Hybrids and plug-in hybrids are gaining attention among buyers concerned about vehicle prices, winter range, long-distance travel, and limited access to home charging. These models are expected to play an important transition role, particularly in suburban, rural, and cold-weather markets. EV manufacturing and battery supply chain adjustments: Canada's EV and battery manufacturing sector continues to attract policy support, particularly in Ontario, but manufacturers are reassessing investment schedules in response to demand volatility and trade exposure. LG Energy Solution's planned acquisition of Stellantis' stake in NextStar Energy strengthens its control of a major Windsor battery asset. Honda's postponed Ontario EV and battery investment and GM's decision to end BrightDrop electric van production in Ontario demonstrate a more cautious approach to vehicle assembly capacity.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in Canada's electric vehicles market is expected to become more portfolio-led over the next 2-4 years. Automakers with affordable BEVs, PHEVs, hybrids, eligible free-trade or Canadian-made models, and strong charging partnerships will be better positioned to capture demand.

General Motors has expanded its competitive presence through Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC, reporting leadership in Canada's EV market during 2025. Tesla remains a major participant through Model 3 and Model Y sales and its Supercharger network, although its position is increasingly affected by incentive changes and competitive pressure. Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Volkswagen, Toyota, and Nissan continue to compete across battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid categories. Chinese manufacturers may face market-entry constraints because program eligibility depends on manufacturing in Canada or a free-trade partner country.

Charging access is also becoming a key differentiator. Automakers, utilities, retailers, property owners, and fleet operators are investing in charging partnerships and network availability. GM, for example, promotes access to a broad North American charging ecosystem, including compatible Tesla Superchargers through an adapter. Future adoption will depend on charger reliability, grid connection timelines, apartment installations, and coverage along major highway corridors.

Report Coverage

This data-driven report provides detailed analysis of the Canada electric vehicle market, including more than 100 KPIs covering market value, vehicle sales volume, EV penetration, transaction value, charging infrastructure, charging points, adoption indicators, and competitive market share. Historical analysis and forecasts through 2030 identify opportunities across vehicle manufacturing, battery production, charging networks, fleet electrification, and connected mobility.

Market segmentation includes:



Vehicle drive type: front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and all wheel drive

Vehicle type: passenger and commercial electric vehicles

Passenger vehicles: small, medium, crossover, large, and SUV models

Commercial vehicles: light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty models

Vehicle class: Low-Priced, Mid-Priced, and Luxury Electric Vehicles

Powertrain: parallel hybrid, series hybrid, and combined hybrid

Propulsion: battery electric, hybrid electric, and other propulsion types

Distance range: up to 150 miles, 151-300 miles, and above 300 miles

Connectivity: Vehicle-to-Building / Vehicle-to-Home, Vehicle-to-Grid, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, and Vehicle-to-Everything

Market segments: Two Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Three Wheelers Electric Vehicles, Four Wheelers Electric Vehicles, and Electric Buses City categories: Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities

The charging infrastructure analysis covers market value, charging stations, charging points, AC and DC systems, fixed and portable installations, and residential, workplace, retail, destination, on-street, and fleet depot locations. It also evaluates slow, fast, rapid, and ultra-rapid charging; passenger car, commercial vehicle, truck, and bus infrastructure; Level 1 AC, Level 2 AC, CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, and other connector types; and non-connected and smart charging systems.

Strategic Value for Industry Participants



Assess Canada electric vehicle market size, growth, sales volume, penetration, and infrastructure readiness.

Compare adoption across BEVs, PHEVs, hybrids, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric buses.

Evaluate charging availability by location, speed, connector standard, installation type, and vehicle category.

Identify regional and customer-level opportunities created by affordability programs, fleet electrification, connected vehicles, and smart charging.

Track competitive positioning, key player market share, battery investments, manufacturing developments, and charging partnerships. Support market entry, financial modeling, product planning, infrastructure deployment, partnership development, and investment decisions.

The research applies industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to deliver independent market intelligence. The structured databook format is designed for automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers, and investors seeking actionable insight into Canada's evolving electric mobility ecosystem.

For more information about this report visit

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