HR's Engagement Problem Is Architectural, Not Budgetary Finds New Brandon Hall Group Analysis

Vantage Circle Launches its new Bellwether Report with Brandon Hall GroupTM

The report introduces a practical guide for organizations to assess their own programs

- Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage CircleTEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vantage Circle, a global employee recognition and wellness platform, is proud to announce the release of Employee Recognition and Rewards Platforms: The Vantage Circle Edition, 2026, a new industry report by Brandon Hall GroupTM. This Bellwether Report examines why continued investment in recognition, employee surveys, wellness initiatives, rewards and workplace perks has not consistently translated into stronger retention, manager effectiveness, cultural alignment or measurable business impact within organizations.According to the report, the problem is not necessarily a lack of engagement activity. The report highlights that these activities frequently operate through separate technologies, disconnected data, and independent objectives. Employees receive recognition on one platform, provide feedback on another, and access wellness programs and rewards through additional systems. This fragmentation creates a growing gap between engagement activity and engagement effectiveness.This argument comes out at a time when global employee engagement fell to 20% in 2025, its lowest level in more than two decades, according to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace 2026 report. Gallup estimates that disengagement costs the global economy approximately $10 trillion in lost productivity annually.To help organizations assess their current approach, the report introduces a five-level employee maturity framework for organizations modernizing their engagement strategies. These are: aligning recognition with culture and behavior, turning employee voice into action, integrating well-being into everyday work experiences, providing managers with actionable workforce intelligence and connecting engagement investments to measurable business outcomes.The report suggests that most organizations remain within the first two levels. It also provides an eight-point executive scorecard covering workforce visibility, manager effectiveness, recognition, employee voice, wellbeing integration, culture reinforcement, strategic alignment, and business impact measurement. The analysis is qualitative and is based on Brandon Hall Group's assessment of market trends, engagement practices, and technology requirements.Speaking on the report, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, "For years, HR teams were asked to buy more tools. What they actually needed was fewer disconnected ones and a clearer view across all of them. This report puts a name to something we have built the company around, which is that recognition, employee voice, well-being and rewards only change behavior when they reinforce each other. Our AIRe Framework and REACH Advisor exist because engagement is a behavioral problem before it is a technology problem, and organizations deserve guidance on what to do next, not another dashboard."Within this emerging model, Brandon Hall Group's analysis notes that the platform's combination of behavioral science, workforce intelligence, artificial intelligence, and integrated engagement capabilities aligns with the market's shift from program administration toward continuous engagement intelligence.

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HR's Engagement Problem Is Architectural, Not Budgetary; Finds New Brandon Hall Group Analysis News Provided By Bargain Technologies Inc September 30, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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