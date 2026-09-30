Fox & Moghul Announces Continued Regional Expansion And Strategic Growth

Fairfax, VA Business & Real Estate Law Firm

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fox & Moghul, a business and real estate law firm serving clients throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., today announced another significant chapter in the firm's continued growth, marked by the opening of a new office in Rockville, Maryland, and the addition of veteran trial attorney G. Brent Mickum, Esq. as Litigation Director for the firm's Virginia practice.

The developments are part of a broader strategy to expand Fox & Moghul's geographic reach, deepen its litigation capabilities, and build the institutional infrastructure necessary to serve an increasingly sophisticated client base across the Washington metropolitan region.

The firm's new Rockville office, located at 9420 Key West Avenue, Suite 230, Rockville, Maryland 20850, expands Fox & Moghul's presence in Maryland and brings the firm to several offices across Virginia and Maryland. The location provides greater accessibility to clients throughout Montgomery County and the surrounding region while further integrating the firm's Virginia and Maryland practices.

For Faisal Moghul, Esq., CEO of Fox & Moghul, the expansion represents something larger than the addition of another office.“Growth, by itself, has never been the objective,” said Moghul.“Our vision is to build an exceptional litigation firm with the talent, systems, leadership, and geographic reach to handle increasingly complex matters without sacrificing the intensity and personal accountability that built our reputation. Every decision we make is measured against that vision.”

That long-term strategy has increasingly focused on developing the firm not merely through additional lawyers and locations, but through investments in experienced leadership, operational infrastructure, technology, and litigation talent.

A significant component of that growth has been the work of Chief Operating Officer Steve Foreman and Director of Administration Sean McMahon, who work closely with Moghul in executing the firm's strategic and operational initiatives. Foreman has played a central role in translating the firm's growth strategy into scalable operations, helping oversee the systems, personnel, and processes required to support an expanding legal practice. McMahon has likewise been instrumental in the firm's administrative development, helping coordinate the infrastructure and day-to-day execution necessary to sustain growth across multiple offices.

“Steve and Sean have been indispensable to what we are building,” Moghul said.“A law firm cannot scale on legal talent alone. It requires exceptional people behind the scenes who can turn a strategic vision into an operating reality.”

The firm's continued investment in litigation talent is reflected in the addition of G. Brent Mickum, Esq., who brings more than three decades of experience handling sophisticated and high-stakes litigation matters.

Mickum's career includes service as a federal prosecutor and as Senior Investigative Counsel for the United States Senate, along with extensive private-practice litigation experience. He also spent more than 25 years teaching trial advocacy, bringing decades of courtroom experience to the training and development of other lawyers.“Brent represents precisely the caliber of lawyer we want associated with Fox & Moghul,” Moghul said.“He brings decades of courtroom experience, exceptional judgment, and a depth of perspective that strengthens not only the matters he touches, but the lawyers around him.”

The Rockville expansion and Mickum's appointment come as Fox & Moghul continues to broaden its presence throughout the Washington metropolitan region. What began as a Virginia practice has evolved into a multi-office firm serving individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses, investors, property owners, and other clients confronting sophisticated legal disputes and transactions across Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

Despite that expansion, the firm says its underlying philosophy remains unchanged: combine sophisticated legal work with aggressive preparation, strategic thinking, and direct accountability to the client.“We are ambitious about what Fox & Moghul can become,” Moghul said.“But our ambition is ultimately tied to one objective: building a firm capable of delivering extraordinary value to its clients. I believe we are still in the early chapters of this firm's story.”

About Fox & Moghul

Fox & Moghul is a business and real estate law firm serving clients throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The firm represents businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, property owners, fiduciaries, and individuals in sophisticated civil matters, with practices encompassing business and commercial litigation, real estate litigation and transactions, corporate and business law, estate planning, and estate and trust litigation.

With several offices across Virginia and Maryland, Fox & Moghul combines the capabilities and infrastructure of a growing regional practice with the strategic attention and responsiveness of a litigation-focused firm. For more information about Fox & Moghul, call 703-652-5506 or visit .

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