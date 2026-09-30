Lake Flooring & Finishes Marks First Year At Camdenton Showroom

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Showroom opened in October 2025 to give Lake of the Ozarks clients a local place to compare flooring and finish materials

CAMDENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lake Flooring & Finishes is marking its first year serving Lake of the Ozarks property owners from its Camdenton showroom. The business opened in October 2025 to give homeowners, contractors and design clients a local setting to see and compare flooring and finish materials before beginning a project.The showroom was established by Duane and Stephanie McCormack, whose work building custom lakefront homes through Dream Home Construction helped identify a local need for a dedicated flooring and finishes resource. Lake Flooring & Finishes now operates as a standalone showroom at 8161 MO-5, Suite B, in Camdenton.Lake Flooring & Finishes offers hardwood, luxury vinyl, carpet, laminate, tile and wall finishes, as well as design consultation, in-home estimates and installation services. The showroom is open to individual homeowners, contractors and clients planning new construction, remodels, room updates and vacation-property improvements.Local Access to Materials and GuidanceThe first-year milestone reflects the role that material selection plays in Lake of the Ozarks projects, where homes may serve as primary residences, second homes, vacation rentals or gathering places for extended family and guests. Those use patterns can affect the practical requirements of a floor, from traffic and maintenance to moisture exposure and transitions between rooms.The company's showroom model allows clients to examine color, texture and scale in person while considering how products will relate to cabinetry, wall finishes and the wider design of a property. Lake Flooring & Finishes said the aim is to pair a project's visual direction with a material choice that fits the way the space will be used.The Camdenton location also gives area clients access to flooring guidance without needing to travel outside the Lake of the Ozarks. In addition to walk-in showroom visits, the company offers consultations and in-home estimates for projects across Camdenton, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Laurie, Sunrise Beach and surrounding communities.“Opening the showroom created a place where clients can see materials together and make decisions with the details of their home in view,” the company said.“That is especially valuable when a project involves several rooms, finishes or phases.”In its second year, Lake Flooring & Finishes will continue to serve both renovation and new-construction projects from its Camdenton showroom. The business is part of the McCormacks' broader local construction background, with the showroom designed to complement the needs of Lake-area homes while remaining open to the public.About Lake Flooring & FinishesLake Flooring & Finishes is a Camdenton, Missouri, flooring showroom and design resource serving Lake of the Ozarks communities, including Camdenton, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Laurie and Sunrise Beach. The company offers hardwood, luxury vinyl, carpet, laminate, tile and wall finishes, with design consultation, in-home estimates and installation services. More information is available at .

Kasandra Breshears

Lake Flooring & Finishes

573-525-9988

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lake Flooring & Finishes Marks First Year at Camdenton Showroom News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs September 30, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.