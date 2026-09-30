Urban Reblok'd Announces Vicinity Ventures Partnership

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Roanoke circular-materials company advances development of recycled-plastic products for construction markets

- Joseph Brozovsky, President and Co-founder of Urban Reblok'dROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Reblok'd, a Southwest Virginia-based circular-materials company, announced a partnership with Vicinity Ventures in connection with the company's plans to expand plastics processing and develop recycled-material products for building and construction markets.Urban Reblok'd processes recovered plastics and is developing operations to produce recycled plastic pellets and durable building materials, such as blocks and pavers, for building and construction markets. Unlike most recyclers, the company accepts all plastic types, #1 through #7, including hard-to-recycle plastics that are often sent to landfills. This broad material intake is expected to support the company's transition into manufacturing.The company plans to establish its first production hub in Roanoke. It is also developing a repeatable hub model that could be replicated in additional markets over time. Its near-term plans include new equipment, product development and growing its customer base in building and construction markets.Based in Greenville, S.C., Vicinity Ventures works with startups and local businesses in more than 20 markets, connecting company owners with experienced advisors and regional business networks.Urban Reblok'd was recently featured in Virginia Business magazine's StartVirginia 2026 special issue, which highlighted 12 Virginia startups recognized for innovation.“Urban Reblok'd is focused on practical ways to recover difficult-to-recycle plastics and develop durable products for building and construction uses,” said Joseph Brozovsky, president and co-founder of Urban Reblok'd.“The partnership with Vicinity Ventures supports our efforts to develop our operations, expand our product capabilities and move forward with plans for our first production hub in Roanoke.”About Urban Reblok'dUrban Reblok'd is a Roanoke, Virginia-based circular-materials company that processes recovered plastics and is developing operations to produce recycled plastic pellets and durable building materials for building and construction markets. The company is working to advance a more circular, commercially viable approach to materials use. Learn more at urbanreblokd.

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Urban Reblok'd Announces Vicinity Ventures Partnership News Provided By Urban Reblok'd September 30, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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