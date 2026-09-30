Systemair North America Launches SENSE Commercial Ervs For Ventilation In High-Performance Buildings

Systemair Sense CX decentralized compact air handling unit for ceiling installation

The SENSE CX ERV offers a compact design, ultra-quiet operation, and simple maintenance, making it an ideal solution for classrooms, offices, conference rooms, and other commercial spaces.

The SENSE FX ERV offers a compact footprint, low sound design, and flexible installation options that make it ideal for offices, retail environments, restaurants, classrooms, and other commercial applications where space efficiency is critical.

SENSE CX and SENSE FX provide high-efficiency energy and humidity recovery, intelligent controls, and flexible installation options.

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Systemair has launched SENSE, a line of decentralized and semi-centralized commercial ERVS that combine high-efficiency energy recovery, integrated heating and cooling options, intelligent controls, and flexible installation to deliver fresh air exactly where it's needed while reducing energy consumption and maintaining consistent occupant comfort.“Healthy air is essential to how people learn, work, and perform. SENSE energy recovery ventilation systems deliver a continuous supply of tempered outdoor air while maintaining energy efficiency and indoor comfort,” said Rick Caldwell, Director of Product Marketing, North America for Systemair North America.“With advanced heat and moisture recovery, smart demand-based controls, and versatile installation options, SENSE adapts to the needs of modern building designs. The result is consistent indoor air quality, reduced HVAC load, and a more comfortable environment for every occupant.”The SENSE line comprises SENSE CX, decentralized units for room-level ventilation ideal for classrooms, offices, and meeting spaces, and SENSE FX, semi-centralized systems with a compact footprint suitable for space-constrained projects in a wide range of commercial applications.Key benefits across the SENSE line include:. Design flexibility: Airflow ranges up to 500 CFM for SENSE CX and up to 1,200 CFM for SENSE FX; multiple configurations and heating/cooling options; and demand-based control integration with BAS compatibility. In addition, flexible connection layouts support diverse jobsite conditions.. High-efficiency energy recovery: Up to 59% humidity (enthalpy) efficiency and 85% thermal efficiency for SENSE CX, and up to 63% humidity (enthalpy) efficiency and 88% thermal efficiency for SENSE FX.. Integrated SENSE Smart Control system: Delivers intelligent ventilation management through an intuitive touchscreen interface. The system automatically adapts to occupancy and indoor air quality conditions while providing flexible control, energy savings, and reliable performance.. SENSE FX is Passive House certified for cool, temperate, and very hot climates; supports ASHRAE 62.1/62.2 compliance.. MERV 13 supply air filtration; MERV 8 return air filtration.. High-efficiency EC motors with direct-drive centrifugal fans, backward-curved impellers, maintenance-free operation, and integral thermal protection.. Double-wall construction and easy-access service doors.Additional features specific to the SENSE CX models include integrated CO2-based demand control, electric and hot water heating options, and quiet operation for in-room use. Designed to distribute air evenly throughout the occupied space, SENSE CX utilizes the Coanda effect to promote effective air distribution and consistent occupant comfort. Its compact design, ultra-quiet operation, and simple maintenance make it an ideal solution for classrooms, offices, conference rooms, and other commercial spaces.Designed for concealed installation above suspended ceilings, SENSE FX delivers evenly distributed ventilation through ducted supply and return air paths, ensuring consistent comfort throughout the occupied space. Its compact footprint, low sound design, and flexible installation options make it ideal for offices, retail environments, restaurants, classrooms, and other commercial applications where space efficiency is critical.For more information about the SENSE line, visit systemair or contact your local Systemair representative.About SystemairSystemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group conducts business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2025-26 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 7,400 people and had sales of 1.3 Billion USD. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years, growth averaged 7.7%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

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Systemair North America Launches SENSE Commercial ERVs for Ventilation in High-Performance Buildings News Provided By True Digital Communications September 30, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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