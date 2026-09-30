Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Pradeep Purnekar's Murder In Maharashtra's Thane Sparks Political Outrage

MENAFN - IANS) Thane, Sep 30 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT office-bearer Pradeep Purnekar's murder in Maharashtra's Thane has sparked political outrage and triggered widespread anger, drawing sharp reactions from political circles and intensifying demands for strict action against the attackers.

According to police sources on Wednesday, a group of assailants barged into Purnekar's office located in Thane's Manorama Nagar and opened fire on him.

Purnekar sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Expressing deep grief and anger over the murder, Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra.

"Our party's Thane Vibhag Pramukh, Pradeep Purnekar, was murdered by unknown assailants in Thane last night. This incident is deeply infuriating and despicable. It has been proven time and again that law and order in this state has completely collapsed. Living safely has become difficult for the common man," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray also added, "The police will try to do their job, but if political parties themselves create an environment that feeds and breeds crime, what can the police department even do? I expect the criminals behind this murder and the forces backing them to be arrested immediately. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Pradeep Purnekar and pray that his family finds the strength to face this difficult time."

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut also expressed fierce outrage, heavily criticising the state government and the Home Ministry.

He said that Purnekar had been locked in a local political struggle and was actively raising his voice against the builder lobby and drug syndicates operating in the Manorama Nagar area.

Taking to his social media account on X, Raut said: "Pradeep Purnekar was shot and killed; this is a total humiliation of the Home Ministry."

Police sources said that Purnekar's friend Papya Shinde has been arrested while the search is on to find four others.

Meanwhile, expressing immense grief and anger, Pradeep Purnekar's wife Vijeta Purnekar confronted the suspect's betrayal.

"You ate from the same plate as him; I bought clothes for your child's naming ceremony. Why did you kill my husband, Papya Shinde? On whose instructions did you do this?" she asked.

According to initial reports, five assailants attacked Purnekar, firing seven rounds and using sharp weapons near his office in Manpada.

Vijeta Purnekar urged people to focus on their families rather than getting involved in politics.

"I want to tell everyone-stop fighting for the world and think about your own family first. I don't want any politics now, because I have paid a massive price by losing my own home and family to this dirty politics."

Family members and supporters staged a sit-in at the police station, refusing to perform the final rites or accept the body until all culprits and the key conspirators are arrested.

Senior party leaders, including Kedar Dighe and Rajan Vichare, joined the protest at the police station.