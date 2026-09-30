Election Commission Extends SIR Dates In Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Sep 30 (IANS) The Election Commission of India has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) dates in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The notice phase/disposal of claims and objections has been extended up to October 10.

The final rolls will be published on October 16.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Election Commission of India, which was held on Wednesday at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi.

According to a press note from the ECI, the meeting was attended by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr SS Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi.

During the meeting, it was decided to extend the SIR dates in Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya.

As per the revised schedule, the final electoral rolls in Meghalaya will be published on October 26.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer, Vivek Yadav, said in a release that the Election Commission of India ordered the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls with reference to July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

Draft electoral rolls have been published in all Assembly Constituencies on July 31, 2026. As per the existing schedule, claims and objections will be disposed of by October 5, 2026, and final electoral rolls will be published on October 9, 2026.

Keeping in view the pendency of hearings for no-mapping and logical discrepancy cases in certain assembly constituencies and pendency of disposal of applications received in Form-6, 7 & 8, and to ensure that no eligible elector is inadvertently excluded from the electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India extended the timelines of disposal of claims and objections till October 10, 2026 and the date of publication of final roll on October 16 in all Assembly Constituencies of the State, the CEO said.

As per the original schedule, the last date for filing claims and objections was August 20.

However, keeping in view the requests received from the political parties and District Election Officers for extension of the last date for filing claims and objections and also keeping in view the poor response from the citizens /electors, the ECI had extended the deadline twice.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had extended the period for filing claims and objections up to September 10. The timeline for disposal of claims and objections was extended to October 5.