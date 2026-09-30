K'taka Govt Eyes Points-Based Driving Licence System To Curb Traffic Violations

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Transport Minister B. Suresh held a joint review meeting with senior officials on Wednesday to discuss measures to curb traffic congestion in Bengaluru, improve road safety and take stricter action against repeat traffic violations.

The meeting, held at Vidhana Soudha, discussed introducing a points-based driving license system under which points would be assigned for different traffic violations.

A driver's license could be suspended after reaching a specified threshold of penalty points.

The panel also examined the legal requirements for implementing the system.

Officials discussed integrating the Transport Department's Sarathi system with the Bengaluru Traffic Police's e-Challan system.

The integration would enable traffic police to verify the validity of driving licenses on the spot, access a driver's previous violations, and link new offences directly to the driver's digital record.

The meeting also discussed increasing fines for violations that affect traffic flow and public safety, including parking on footpaths, driving in the wrong direction on one-way roads, driving on footpaths, unauthorised parking, parking in no-parking zones and signal violations.

The committee also discussed increasing penalties for dangerous driving and repeat offences.

The committee considered action against motorists with five or more traffic violations, including recovering pending fines and, where necessary, impounding or blocklisting vehicles.

The ministers and officials also discussed restrictions on vehicles with repeatedly unpaid fines and amendments to relevant laws and rules.

The ministers and officials also considered mandatory road-safety training for repeat offenders before suspending or cancelling their driving licenses.

The training would focus on defensive driving, road-safety rules and improving driver behaviour.

The meeting discussed curbing the manufacture and sale of half helmets that do not meet road-safety standards.

The meeting also considered action against unauthorised horns, modified silencers and high-intensity LED lights that contribute to noise pollution and safety risks.

Officials discussed bringing low-speed battery-operated electric two-wheelers under necessary traffic regulations, including provisions on identification, rider responsibility, and road safety.

Officials also discussed a“one city, one fare” policy for transport and mobility services, along with a state-level policy to promote car-sharing, ride-sharing, app-based shared mobility, and park-and-ride facilities.

The meeting also reviewed strict enforcement of pollution-under-control certificates, including possible restrictions on issuing certificates to vehicles with pending traffic fines.

The meeting discussed measures to promote scrapping of old, highly polluting, and mechanically unfit vehicles, along with first- and last-mile connectivity to Metro stations through regulated shared auto services.

Officials also discussed creating a rapid-response mechanism to remove broken-down BMTC electric buses from major roads and improving bus connectivity between Metro stations and technology parks during peak hours.

Senior officials from the Home and Transport Departments, police, BMTC, BMRCL, and other agencies attended the meeting.