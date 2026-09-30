Meghalaya Govt Makes Migrant Worker Registration Mandatory

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 30 (IANS) The Meghalaya government has made registration mandatory for all migrant workers employed in the state under the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers (MIRSS) Act and Rules, 2020, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by Labour Commissioner Banteilang Kharsahngi, every migrant worker must complete the prescribed registration process and obtain an individual Registration Card.

Employers and contractors engaging migrant workers have been directed to ensure compliance with the requirement.

Officials said failure to register workers could attract penalties under the provisions of the MIRSS Act.

Employers must submit registration applications online to the Registering Officer in the area where the migrant worker is employed.

The registration fee is Rs 50.

Workers can submit their applications through the Labour Commissioner's Portal, Invest Meghalaya Portal, Meghalaya Public Service Commission website, Common Service Centres and designated help desks at district labour offices.

Under the amended MIRSS Rules, 2026, applicants must furnish one of several government-issued identity documents, including a Voter Identity Card, Driving Licence, PAN card or BPL card.

Aadhaar has specifically been excluded from the list of accepted documents.

A police verification report is also mandatory.

The State Police Department will conduct verification through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

Authorities may issue provisional police verification while the process is pending, with verification required within 30 days.

Once approved, a Registration Card will remain valid for 179 days.

Workers seeking to continue their registration must apply for renewal at least 30 days before the existing card expires.

The Labour Commissioner warned employers and contractors against violating the registration provisions.

A first offence will attract a fine of Rs 10,000, while a second offence will invite a penalty of Rs 25,000.

A third or subsequent offence can lead to a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, imprisonment for up to three months, or both.

The department has also cautioned the public against fraudulent Registration Certificates and Acknowledgement Slips reportedly being generated or displayed at check gates in Meghalaya and elsewhere.

Officials warned that unauthorised duplication, alteration or manipulation of registration documents or electronic records is punishable under Section 336 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The government has urged employers, contractors and migrant workers to follow the prescribed registration procedure and use only authorised platforms and documents.