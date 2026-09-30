Bihar Cabinet Clears 30 Proposals, Approves Rs 62 Crore For Water Cannons

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 30 (IANS) The Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday approved 30 proposals relating to disaster preparedness, green energy, infrastructure, taxation, education and social welfare at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at the Main Secretariat in Patna.

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved implementing the recommendations in the interim report of the 7th State Finance Commission for the financial years 2026-27 and 2027-28.

The Cabinet also cleared the purchase of 30 water cannons and 86 Vajra riot-control vehicles for the state police. The Cabinet granted administrative approval for an expenditure of Rs 62 crore for the procurement.

In a major push towards clean energy, the Cabinet approved the draft Bihar Green Hydrogen Policy 2026, aimed at attracting private investment and generating employment opportunities in the green hydrogen sector.

The government also sanctioned contractual appointments to 35 posts across different categories to support the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum and Memorial Stupa at Vaishali, as well as the Directorate of Museums and the State Museum.

The Cabinet approved reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 1 per cent to zero, a move expected to provide relief to the aviation sector.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of 34 officer and staff posts for administrative work at Shaheed Jubba Sahani University of Architecture and Civil Engineering.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the use of the 'Forward Auction' module on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for auctioning disposable items belonging to government departments.

The Cabinet approved a major infrastructure initiative to install solar power plants with a combined capacity of 2,585 MW to solarise 2,554 agricultural feeders across Bihar. The Cabinet sanctioned a grant of Rs 2,761.55 crore for the project.

The Cabinet also approved the Bihar Legal Metrology (Amendment) Rules, 2026, and revised the estimated cost of a scheme to provide electricity to 21,644 households in 177 settlements in Kaimur and Rohtas districts.

The cost of the electrification project has been increased from Rs 117.80 crore to Rs 351.85 crore.

The Cabinet approved the selection of suppliers for the Take Home Ration component under the Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 schemes. It also cleared implementation of the scheme under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model for 15 years.

Approval was granted for 871 operators to continue working under the 'Digital Mitra' initiative of the Kushal Yuva Programme, which forms part of the Saat Nischay-3 programme.

The Cabinet further approved leasing four acres of land at Sabalpur Diyara and Dujra Diyara in Patna to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for 25 years to develop a cruise terminal.

The government also sanctioned Rs 17.28 crore to reimburse expenditure incurred during the organisation of National Panchayati Raj Day 2025 in Madhubani.

In another welfare-related decision, the Cabinet approved an advance of Rs 477 crore from the Bihar Contingency Fund to pay honoraria to personnel associated with Anganwadi and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

The Cabinet also cleared the engagement of consultancy services to formulate an Aviation Vision and Policy aimed at accelerating the development of Bihar's aviation sector.

The decisions are part of a broader package of measures covering energy, infrastructure, agriculture, public administration, social welfare and economic development in the state.