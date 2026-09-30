Bengal: Humayun Kabir Moves HRC Against Police Action On Party Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) Chairman and Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir on Wednesday approached the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (HRC) with a complaint that the police were illegally arresting his party leaders and workers.

The police had not responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

Humayun Kabir, along with several party workers and their families, appeared at the Human Rights Commission's office on Wednesday.

He alleged that the police were harassing his party leaders and workers ahead of the by-election in Rejinagar in Murshidabad district.

He mainly complained to the Human Rights Commission against the police of the Beldanga, Nowda and Shaktinagar police stations.

In the words of the AJUP Chairman,“My party workers and supporters are being harassed unilaterally. Their houses are being raided.”

He further said that not only his party, but also common people of Murshidabad had raised their voices against such police raids.

“We want the Human Rights Commission to take note of the matter and intervene,” he added.

The by-elections in the Rejinagar and Nandigram Assembly constituencies will be held on October 6.

Humayun Kabir alleged that the ruling party was trying to capture the Rejinagar seat by any means and was using various illegal methods to do so.

Earlier, Humayun Kabir wrote a letter to the Election Commission, alleging police excesses and harassment of party workers.

In his letter to the Commission, Humayun Kabir alleged that the Superintendent of Police of the Berhampore Police District was trying to influence the election directly.

On September 24, Humayun Kabir staged a sit-in protest outside the Rejinagar police station, alleging that the police were arresting his party leaders and workers in a bid to stop them from campaigning for the by-election.

Humayun Kabir had won the 2026 Assembly elections from both the Rejinagar and Nowda constituencies.

He later relinquished the Rejinagar constituency.

The by-election is being held there, in which he has fielded his son.

Humayun Kabir alleged that his party was not being allowed to campaign and that the police were working for the ruling party in the state.