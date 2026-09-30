MP: Soybean Registration Under Bhavantar Yojana To Begin On Oct 3

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) Registration of farmers for the soybean crop under the government of India's Price Deficit Payment Scheme (Bhavantar Yojana) for the Kharif year 2026 will be conducted on the e-Uparjan portal from October 3 to October 17, 2026.

Farmers can complete the process on the official website,, following the prescribed procedure.

Necessary arrangements have been made at designated registration centres across the districts.

Free registration facilities are available at facilitation centres set up in Gram Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat and Tehsil offices, as well as at centres operated by cooperative societies and cooperative marketing organisations.

Paid registration can be done at MP Online kiosks, Common Service Centre kiosks, Public Service Centres and private cyber cafes, where a maximum fee of Rs 50 will be charged per registration.

For registration, proper verification of land documents, the farmer's Aadhaar card, and other photo identity cards is mandatory, and records must be maintained.

Registration for Sikmi, Bataidar, Kotwar, farmer and forest leaseholder categories will be available only at centres run by cooperative societies and cooperative marketing institutions.

All such farmers will undergo 100 per cent verification by the Revenue Department.

Payment for produce sold by farmers will be credited on priority to their Aadhaar-linked bank account.

If there is any difficulty, payment may be made to the bank account provided during registration.

Farmers must furnish their bank account number and IFSC code at the time of registration.

Inactive accounts, joint accounts, and Fino, Airtel, or Paytm bank accounts will not be accepted.

To ensure smooth service, farmers should link their bank account and mobile number with Aadhaar and keep the details updated.

All District Collectors have been directed to keep Aadhaar registration centres at district and tehsil levels operational so that farmers can update mobile numbers and biometrics easily.

Aadhaar facilitation centres at post offices may also be used.

Coordination with banks will be required for linking accounts with Aadhaar.

During registration, the Madhya Pradesh State Supply Corporation will make a Rs 1 transaction through the e-Uparjan/JIT portal to verify the Aadhaar-linked bank account.

Aadhaar number verification is compulsory for both registration and crop sale.

You can do this via the OTP received on the Aadhaar-linked mobile number or through a biometric device.

Registration will be accepted only if the name on the farmer's land records and Khasra matches the name on the Aadhaar card.

If there is any discrepancy, the Tehsil office will verify it, after which the registration will become valid.

Farmers whose mobile numbers were available in the previous Kharif season's registration will receive SMS alerts.

Registration information will also be displayed on Gram Panchayat notice boards, announced by beating drums in villages, and publicised through banners at the committee and market levels.

Concerned officials have been instructed to complete the entire farmer registration process within the stipulated timeframe.