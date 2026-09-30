CM Vijay Accuses AIADMK Of Aligning With DMK During Dharapuram Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday accused the AIADMK of becoming an“offshoot” of the DMK, alleging that the two parties were functioning alike and sharing a common political interest.

Campaigning in Dharapuram for TVK candidate Sathyabama ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll, Vijay said he had come to meet voters as a son and a family member, rather than in his capacity as Chief Minister.

He said his government was committed to eliminating corruption and fulfilling its election promises in phases.

Rejecting what he described as a monarchical approach to politics, Vijay alleged that some leaders continued to behave as though they remained in power.

Vijay claimed that the AIADMK, which he described as a former offshoot of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had now aligned indirectly with the DMK.

He alleged that this undermined the legacies of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.

Referring to DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan's remarks about defeating rulers by fielding ordinary people, Vijay said TVK had done the same by giving ordinary candidates a chance to contest elections.

Defending Sathyabama's decision to leave the AIADMK, Vijay said she had resigned as Dharapuram MLA before joining TVK and maintained that her switch involved no political bargaining.

Sathyabama became emotional during her speech, saying online attacks over her resignation and party switch prompted her to stop using her phone for two months.

Vijay was seen consoling her.

Questioning the AIADMK's response to his references to the Sarkaria Commission, Vijay alleged that the party was supporting the DMK and asserted that TVK alone was opposing it.

He also criticised DMK leader M.K. Stalin's political rhetoric, alleging that it encouraged abuse and hatred.

Attacks against TVK, he said, would only strengthen the party and expand its support.

On religion, Vijay said TVK respected all faiths and would continue to greet people on Krishna Jayanthi, Christmas and Bakrid despite criticism.

He maintained that the party believed in God and opposed no one's religious faith.

He said the party would continue its approach to religious greetings regardless of criticism from opponents.

Appealing for Sathyabama's victory, Vijay praised the people of Kongu Nadu as hard-working and urged Dharapuram voters to support her in the October 6 poll.