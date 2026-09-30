MP: Eight Senior Police Officers Shifted In Administrative Reshuffle

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has carried out a significant reshuffle in the state police administration, transferring eight officers in a fresh order issued by the Home Department.

The move involves five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and three State Police Service officers, who have been assigned new responsibilities across various districts and headquarters.

According to the official order, Manish Bhardwaj has been transferred from Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali, Urban Indore, to Additional Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur district.

Bhardwaj's career path has seen several shifts recently.

He was earlier moved from Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhopal City, to the Police Headquarters and was later posted to Indore.

His latest transfer now takes him to Jabalpur.

Aditya Singharia, previously serving as Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) in Sihora, Jabalpur, has been appointed Additional Superintendent of Police, Khandwa district.

Manasvi Sharma, who held charge as SDOP, Tyonthar, in Rewa, will now take over as Additional Superintendent of Police, Ujjain district.

Vikram Ahirwar, City Superintendent of Police, Nagda, in Ujjain district, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-3, Urban Police, Bhopal.

Jenden Lingjarpa, who was serving as SDOP, Mahidpur, in Ujjain district, has been given the responsibility of Additional Superintendent of Police, Gwalior district.

Among the State Police Service officers, Ghanshyam Malviya has been relieved from the post of Additional Superintendent of Police, Shajapur, and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal.

Mahendra Taranekar has been transferred from Additional Superintendent of Police, Khandwa, to the same rank in Shajapur district.

Shalini Dixit, who was serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-3, Urban Police, Bhopal, has been appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police at the Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

The reshuffle is expected to bring fresh leadership to key police units across the state, including major urban centres such as Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior and Khandwa.