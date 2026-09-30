Illegal International Call Centre Busted In Dwarka Five Cyber Fraudsters Arrested For Impersonating Amazon, Apple Support Agents

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sept 30 (IANS) The AATS of Delhi Police's Dwarka District has busted an illegal international call centre operating from Vipin Garden, Uttam Nagar, and arrested five persons for targeting foreign nationals by impersonating Amazon and Apple technical support executives.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team led by Inspector Manish Yadav, AATS Dwarka, under the supervision of ACP/Operations Subhash Malik, conducted discreet surveillance and technical verification of the suspected call centre.

A raid was subsequently conducted during the intervening night of September 28 and 29, during which five persons were found involved in cyber fraud targeting foreign nationals.

The operation was carried out following directions from DCP, Dwarka, Kushal Pal Singh, as part of a special drive against illegal call centres involved in fraudulent activities. A dedicated team comprising SIs Dhananjay Kumar and Jitender Singh, ASI Dev Kumar, Head Constables Inder Singh, Sandeep, Sonu, Manish, Manoj, Pradeep, and woman Head Constable Mamta was constituted to identify such establishments, ascertain their modus operandi and apprehend those involved.

According to police, the accused contacted foreign nationals through VoIP applications, including MicroSIP, X-Lite and Google Voice, while posing as Amazon and Apple technical support executives. After gaining the victims' confidence, they induced them to install AnyDesk and other remote-access software and subsequently deceived them into making payments or divulging sensitive financial information.

Police said 10 laptops, four mobile phones, two Wi-Fi routers, headsets and other calling accessories were recovered from the premises. Digital evidence, including Google Voice, MicroSIP, X-Lite and AnyDesk applications, international contact databases, call scripts, login credentials and other incriminating data, was also recovered.

The accused have been identified as Simranjeet, 33, a resident of Ludhiana; Mark Martin, 47, of Gurugram; Elton John Salters, 43, of Kolkata; Abhishek S Abraham, 30, of Mehrauli, Delhi; and Anita, 34, of Kendrapara, Odisha.

Police said Simranjeet worked as a call-centre operator and managed operational infrastructure, including allocating user IDs, passwords and other login credentials. Martin handled overseas calls and persuaded foreign victims by posing as a technical support executive.

Salters operated multiple systems and communicated with foreign nationals through VoIP applications and had previously been involved in similar activities, Abraham allegedly worked as a call-centre agent involved in cyber fraud operations, while Anita allegedly worked as a caller and used a dedicated laptop to contact foreign nationals under fictitious identities.

Of the five persons apprehended, one woman has been served a notice. A case has been registered under FIR No. 259/2026 dated September 29, under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act at Mohan Garden Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.