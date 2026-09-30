BKS Honours Women Farmers, Highlights Their Role In Agriculture

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Wednesday organised its first women farmers' conference at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, with speakers stressing this often unsung section's contribution and the need to change the conventional image of women farmers.

During the sessions, participants openly discussed challenges in the agricultural sector. They urged the government to pay immediate attention, according to a statement issued by the BKS, a farmers' organisation aligned with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor of Kota Agriculture University, Prof. Vimla Dunkwal, the Chief Guest, said India's women's power can create and nurture simultaneously.

She said women embody Annapurna and Durga, prioritising duties over rights.

While introducing the conference, All India Women's Convener and Women's Coordinator Manju Dixit stressed the need to change the conventional image of women farmers in India.

She said that today, equipped with modern technology and energy, women farmers are making significant contributions to their families' and the nation's growth.

The organization's President K. Sai Reddy, Vice-President Sushila Bishnoi, and Secretary Veena Satish also addressed the session.

In the valedictory session, BKS General Secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said a developed and healthy India by 2047 was unattainable without“Gau-Krishi-Vanijyam” and organic farming.

He called upon the government to formulate policies focused on poison-free farming, a disease-free society and food with“nectar-like nutrition”.

BKS Organising Secretary Dinesh Kulkarni remarked that dignity for self-reliant and independent women farmers would naturally elevate the pride of villages, society and families.

Thousands of women farmers from various states and villages across the country participated in the conference, the statement said.

The event commenced with guests performing“Gau-Pujan”, Lord Balaram Pujan and flag hoisting, accompanied by the resounding chant:“We, the women of India, shall bring glory”.

Also present were RSS National Sampark Pramukh Ramlal, Sah-Sampark Pramukh of Rashtra Sevika Samiti Ritu Sharma, and several senior office-bearers of the BKS.

Women farmers with outstanding performance were also honoured from among entries received from across the country.

The participants wore their respective traditional regional attire, sang folk songs in regional languages and performed cultural dances.

A highlight of the conference was that the women farmers who participated met all costs on their own, including travel and related expenses, the statement added.

Incidentally, the organisation held its first-ever such event in the year the United Nations declared the International Year of the Woman Farmer.