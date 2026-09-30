CM Bhajan Lal Hails BJP's Historic Win In Rajasthan Local Body Polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday congratulated party workers and elected representatives for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the urban local body elections across Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Balotra. He stated that the BJP has formed its board in a total of 204 local bodies across the state, describing this historic victory as a direct result of the dedication and hard work of the party organisation and its workers.

Historic Victory Across Key Districts

According to a release, the Chief Minister highlighted that the BJP emerged victorious in both local bodies of Barmer, forming a board there after a gap of 15 years, while the Congress failed to even open its account in Chouhtan. Similarly, the BJP established its board in Jaisalmer after many years, and secured boards in all seven local bodies across Balotra. He noted that this overwhelming mandate reflects the public's strong support for the state government's developmental work.

'Double-Engine' Government Fuelling Development

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state's double-engine government is delivering notable progress across every sector. He pointed out that over the past two and a half years, the state government has ensured holistic development in the region by sanctioning developmental projects worth over Rs 3,907 crore in Barmer, Rs 34,695 crore in Balotra, and over Rs 3,000 crore in Jaisalmer.

CM Rallies Workers for Panchayat Polls

The Chief Minister called upon workers to carry the message of the party organisation and details of public welfare schemes launched by the Central and State governments to the last mile. He urged them to carry the momentum from the urban local body victory into the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections with the same enthusiasm and resolve, moving forward with a commitment to ensure the BJP's success in every village and hamlet. (ANI)

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