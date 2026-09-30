Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Yami Gautam's Mysterious Bride Act Unveiled

'Nayyi Navelli' Trailer Unveiled

The trailer of Yami Gautam Dhar's upcoming film 'Nayyi Navelli' was unveiled by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow on Wednesday. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film is set in Meerut and follows a newly married woman whose arrival in a family brings a series of unexpected events. Yami plays Mohini, a new daughter-in-law in the Awasthi family. What begins as a story about a newly married woman settling into her new home gradually takes a different turn as questions arise about her character and the secrets surrounding her. The trailer gives a glimpse of family drama, humour, mystery and action, with Yami appearing in a different look.

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The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles.

Yami Gautam on her multifaceted role

As per a release, Yami spoke about what attracted her to the role of Mohini and said the character allowed her to explore different emotions and genres.“What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There's a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself. Nayyi Navelli gave me the opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart.”

Release Date and Creative Team

'Nayyi Navelli' is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.

Yami's Recent Career Highlights

Yami was last seen in a cameo role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was directed by Aditya Dhar. The actress also won her career's first National Award this year for her performance in the movie 'Article 370'.

The actress also recently received her first Yami Gautam, who received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2024 film 'Article 370'. (ANI)

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